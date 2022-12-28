ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bayern Women’s chief Scheuer excited by Brighton challenge after becoming boss of Seagulls’ WSL side

By Sandra Brobbey
 3 days ago
JENS SCHEUER is relishing helping Brighton climb up the top tier after taking charge of the team who are one place above the WSL’s relegation spot.

The former Bayern Munich boss, 44, has become the Seagulls’ new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Brighton are due take on Leicester on January 15 in their first game under new head coach Jens Scheuer Credit: Alamy
Scheuer takes over a Brighton side who have won two of their first eight WSL games this season Credit: Reuters

Scheuer’s appointment, subject to a work permit,comes almost two months after the departure of former Albion chief Hope Powell who led the side for five years.

It also comes ahead of the team’s first top tier clash of 2023 with the Seagulls due to visit league strugglers Leicester City.

The German-born head coach, who spent three years in charge of Bayern after managing rivals SC Freiburg from 2015 to 2019, had been linked with a move Albion,

Scheuer, who led Bayern to a league title in 2021, said: "I had good talks with (the club’s technical director) David Weir.

"The first time we spoke it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and build a team which can grow and move up the table.

"I’m very excited for the future and can’t wait to get started.”

During his four-year stint at Freiburg Scheuer led the club to a German football cup final in 2019 with the team third in the Women’s Bundesliga in the 2017-18 season.

And the coach led Bayern to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2020-21 season.

The team claimed a 2-1 first-leg home victory over Emma Hayes’ Chelsea before falling to a 4-1 loss in the second leg defeat.

Michelle Walder, chair of Brighton’s women’s team added: "Jens was our number one target from the start, and the process was similar to the one we recently undertook when appointing Roberto De Zerbi as men’s head coach.

"He has great experience at the very top level of women’s football in Europe: winning the Bundesliga in 2021 at Bayern Munich.

"He consistently finished in the top two during his three seasons there and guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2021.”

Under former boss Powell Brighton achieved their highest ever finish in the WSL when they ended the 2020-21 season in sixth spot.

During that term the Seagulls ended Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten run back in February 2021 when they claimed a 2-1 win away against the Blues at Kingsmeadow.

However this season the Seagulls have struggled at times in the league losing five of their first eight games this term

And a hefty 8-0 home loss Tottenham preceded Powell opting to stand down from her role as Albion head

Since November Brighton assistant Amy Merricks had temporarily taken charge of the side

The interim Seagulls manager led the team to two wins and a draw in four games across all competitions.

Walder added: "The excellent results during Amy’s time as interim coach and having the winter break took some of the time pressure off us, and allowed us to go through a thorough process which reaffirmed Jens as our first choice.

Technical director David Weir added: "Amy, Perry (Northeast) and the staff have done an excellent job over the interim period

Amy Merricks led the Seagulls to two wins from four games across all competitions following Hope Powell's departure on October 31 Credit: Getty

"We picked up some important results with a win and a draw from the three games in the WSL, and a win in the Conti Cup, going into the Christmas break.

“We will also have our new women’s and girls’ managing director Zoe Johnson, who is joining us from Sheffield United, starting with us early in the New Year.

"Both appointments underline our chairman Tony Bloom’s and the club’s commitment to women’s football."

