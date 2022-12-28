Mystery behind huge balancing rock once believed to have been placed by giants is revealed

SCIENCE has revealed the origins of a mysterious rock formation that has perplexed humans for thousands of years.

Located in Ruokolahti, Finland, about three hours outside of Helsinki is a geological complexity.

Science has revealed the origins of a mysterious rock formation Credit: Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0

This complexity, dubbed the Kummakivi Rock Formation, comprises a 22-foot-long boulder.

The boulder, however, is firmly placed over a rounded bedrock surface.

In fact, it's so strongly planted on the curved rock below it that it cannot be moved with human force.

Naturally, this raised many questions for observers - especially those who saw the formation thousands of years ago.

The mythology behind the rock

In Finnish lore, the rock was believed to be secured in place by giants or trolls, according to Ancient Origins.

Specifically, a 'hiisi' is a type of giant in Finnish mythology that is thought to dwell in rocky landscapes.

These mythological creatures are believed to possess enhanced physical strength beyond that of humans.

The science behind the rock

While the mythology behind the rock's formation is interesting, the scientific reasoning is also far from boring.

Researchers believe that glaciers of the past are the answer to the rock's curious formation, per IFL Science.

Glaciers can move giant objects across different landscapes before eventually placing them on the ground.

And Ruokolahti was once covered by a single massive glacier that receded some 8,000 years ago.

PBR isn't just a beer

Kummakivi is labeled as a PBR, or "precariously balanced rock" – a PBR is also known as a 'reverse seismometer'.

That's because the peculiar rock formation's existence indicates the surrounding area isn’t prone to earthquakes

Today, a pine tree descending from the 1980s grows on top of the boulder.

Since 1962, Kummakivi has been protected as a natural monument, as outlined in the Nature Conservation Act.