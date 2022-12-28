ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
kjzz.org

The number of flu cases in Arizona fell about 9% this week

It’s still cold and flu season, but this week the number of flu cases in Arizona fell roughly 9%. Dr. Kiran Raman is with the Arizona Department of Health Services. She says while the current case counts on the flu, RSV and COVID-19 have her cautiously optimistic, she still encourages people to take measures against getting sick.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Ballet Arizona receives $600,000 in pandemic aid funds

Ballet Arizona was awarded $600,000 dollars from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The organization was devastated by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballet Arizona says the funds will aid the organization in overcoming financial burdens it experienced during the pandemic.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls

According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Benjamin Anderson went missing and his body was found...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023

Police say there is a total of nine victims, including a pregnant woman. All of the victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested

According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How Arizona’s falling vaccination rates could lead to serious health issues

Vaccination rates among schoolchildren in Arizona have steadily declined since 2012, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the drop across the state. The trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon, which could result in serious health consequences for Arizonans in the future, experts fear. Since 2020, routine preventative health care...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Taking down the shipping containers at the Arizona border will cost $76 million

After months of scrutiny from environmentalists, immigration advocates and the U.S. government, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking down the shipping containers he had seemingly illegally put up. Ducey originally ordered the installation of the containers back in August in response to immigrant crossings. The project cost the state $95...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
buffalonynews.net

Traffic Accidents Soar to 15-Year High for Arizonians: New Phoenix-based Valley Injury Law Opens Doors to Address Rising Number of Injury Claims Statewide

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Valley Injury Law has opened an office in Phoenix to take on a recent spike in injuries resulting from traffic accidents throughout the region. Founder Travis Meltzer, a practicing attorney in Arizona and Nevada, opened the firm amidst a population boom....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix

Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were hundreds of bills signed into Arizona law in 2022. Here are a few that will take effect on New Year’s Day. Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) HB 2204 classifies cryptocurrency and NFTs as gifts for tax purposes. Those trading in these financial...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy