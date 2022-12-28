ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Explore These Downtowns in Wayne County

Everyone knows about the beauty of Downtown Detroit, but throughout Wayne County, you can find smaller downtowns with main streets lined by shops, restaurants, great views, and more. If you’re looking to escape the big city and visit a smaller one, check out these downtowns in Wayne County. Dearborn.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
15 Free Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI

As a suburb of Metro Detroit, Sterling Heights in Macomb County offers a relaxing vacation for newcomers and regular visitors. Twenty-five miles from Detroit's urbanscape, it's an inclusive community with lots of outdoor recreation opportunities. Its charm lies in its various facilities that everyone can take advantage of, including senior...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool

When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
DETROIT, MI
PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
Melvindale declines land offer from church

MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan. Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.
MELVINDALE, MI
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try

Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
DETROIT, MI
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Emergency road repairs approved for Toledo and W. Jefferson intersection

TRENTON – The City Council approved emergency road repairs for the Toledo Street and W. Jefferson Avenue intersection, to alleviate the pothole and flooding problem, during its Dec. 19 meeting. Department of Public Works Director Kevin Sargent said in a Dec. 14 memo to the council that the flooding...
TRENTON, MI

