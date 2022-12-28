ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
KTVB

Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time

Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
KTVB

Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
KTVB

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Miami Vacation

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see. The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In photos obtained by Page Six, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper take mystery shots amid CNN’s NYE booze ban

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still found a way to have some drinking fun during their “New Year’s Eve Live” special this year. Despite CNN banning them from consuming booze Saturday night, the two downed non-alcoholic mystery shots to ring in 2023. The longtime pals addressed “the elephant in the room” during the live broadcast, assuring viewers that there would still be something drinking-related at the top of every hour. At one point, Cohen, 54, hilariously yelled to producers that he “needs tequila” after they gave he and his co-host, 55, shots of pickle juice, apple cider vinegar and buttermilk. The duo...
KTVB

Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper

There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
KTVB

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed

Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Recreated by Figure Skater Kamila Valieva -- and She Nails It

There's a new undisputed champion to Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance, and it's 16-year-old Kamila Valieva!. The Russian Olympic figure skater channeled her inner Wednesday Adams earlier this week when she competed in the Russian Figure Skating Championships. Valieva scored a silver medal in the senior championships but fans felt she put forth a gold medal-worthy performance when she nailed the dance from the fourth episode of the hit Netflix show that's now gone global.
KTVB

Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist and TV Icon, Dead at 93

Barbara Walters, the legendary Emmy-award winning broadcast journalism pioneer and co-creator of The View, has died. She was 93 years old. ABC News confirmed the news on Friday. No cause of death was given. Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that Walters died on Friday evening at her home in New York.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KTVB

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...

