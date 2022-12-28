Read full article on original website
KTVB
Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return
Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
KTVB
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
KTVB
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)
Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
KTVB
Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time
Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
KTVB
Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend
Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
KTVB
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Miami Vacation
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see. The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In photos obtained by Page Six, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Thought Playing Quint Asper Became Incredibly ‘Boring’
Actor Burt Reynolds once looked back at his 'Gunsmoke' days and said that playing Quint Asper grew to become rather 'boring.'
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper take mystery shots amid CNN’s NYE booze ban
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still found a way to have some drinking fun during their “New Year’s Eve Live” special this year. Despite CNN banning them from consuming booze Saturday night, the two downed non-alcoholic mystery shots to ring in 2023. The longtime pals addressed “the elephant in the room” during the live broadcast, assuring viewers that there would still be something drinking-related at the top of every hour. At one point, Cohen, 54, hilariously yelled to producers that he “needs tequila” after they gave he and his co-host, 55, shots of pickle juice, apple cider vinegar and buttermilk. The duo...
KTVB
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
KTVB
Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper
There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
KTVB
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed
Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
KTVB
Jenna Ortega's Viral 'Wednesday' Dance Recreated by Figure Skater Kamila Valieva -- and She Nails It
There's a new undisputed champion to Jenna Ortega's viral Wednesday dance, and it's 16-year-old Kamila Valieva!. The Russian Olympic figure skater channeled her inner Wednesday Adams earlier this week when she competed in the Russian Figure Skating Championships. Valieva scored a silver medal in the senior championships but fans felt she put forth a gold medal-worthy performance when she nailed the dance from the fourth episode of the hit Netflix show that's now gone global.
KTVB
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child, Second With Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Nick Cannon is a father for the 12th time! The Masked Singer host and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The model announced the news via her Instagram page on Thursday, marking the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.
Paul McCartney Compares Songwriting on His Farm vs. Abbey Road Studios
Following The Beatles split, Paul McCartney continued to write new songs at his farm in Sctoland, which he says was a unique experience compared to writing at Abbey Road
KTVB
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline: From Meet-Cute to 'A Quiet Place'
Among all the high-profile Hollywood romances, the longstanding marriage between actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is often dubbed a "fan favorite." The celebs are certainly A-list actors on their own accord, but together they make one star-powered duo. The couple first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008...
KTVB
Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist and TV Icon, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the legendary Emmy-award winning broadcast journalism pioneer and co-creator of The View, has died. She was 93 years old. ABC News confirmed the news on Friday. No cause of death was given. Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that Walters died on Friday evening at her home in New York.
KTVB
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...
