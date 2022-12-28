ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
KTVB

Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time

Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
KTVB

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
KTVB

Vivienne Westwood, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood, legend of fashion runways, has died. She was 81. Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on Instagram on Thursday, writing that Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London." "Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing,...
KTVB

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: A Timeline of Their Wildlife Love Story

What started as a chance encounter turned into Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s wildly beautiful love story. In 2013, then-Florida native Chandler was a wakeboarding champion who visited Australia Zoo with his family. After meeting Bindi during his tour, the pair stayed in contact. Cut to 2015, the couple began a relationship that turned into Chandler making a move across the world and starting a life with Bindi, doing the work she loves.
KTVB

Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'

Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
KTVB

Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos

Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.
KTVB

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
KTVB

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd: A Love Story Made for the Dance Floor

Couples who dance together, stay together. Though Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are best known as professional dancers on ABC's hit reality competition, Dancing With the Stars, their love story began on a different stage entirely -- Broadway. The couple began as close friends over a decade ago while performing...
KTVB

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45: 'He laid down to rest and simply faded out'

Modest Mouse drummer and co-founder Jeremiah Green died Saturday after a battle with cancer, the rock band said. He was 45 years old. "I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote on its official social media accounts. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people ... Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy