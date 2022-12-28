ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
EDMOND, OK

