KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
KOCO
Oklahomans continue to deal with water issues after brutal cold front
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tons of people in Oklahoma City and across the state are still dealing with water issues after the brutal cold front. Broken pipes and flooding have forced some people out of their homes. A lane of Northwest 23rd Street was blocked because of a crash that was caused by ice from when a water main broke and froze in the street.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
News On 6
The Classen Apartment Residents Demand Answers After Water Damage On Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve was a rude awakening for residents at an upscale Oklahoma City apartment complex who woke up to an indoor downpour. The Classen apartment tower, near Northwest 23rd and Western, had a pipe burst and sent water shooting from the ceilings. “The residents are fed up with how we’ve...
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River
The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
KOCO
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
KOCO
Traffic clears after crash on northbound Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Traffic has cleared back up after a crash caused a backup along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. First responders were at the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Southeast 15th Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the incident was a non-injury collision.
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
KFOR
High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
KOCO
High 5: OKC firefighter wins powerlifting competitions in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 would like to give a big High 5 to perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma. Last month, Oklahoma City Fire Department Corp. Chad Ake competed in powerlifting events in Salt Lake City, winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This month, he brought home the gold again after winning the Olympia Powerlifting competition in Las Vegas.
Driver crashes into trooper’s vehicle while working collision in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash Wednesday morning on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in north Oklahoma City. The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near Santa Fe Avenue. Video shows the trooper’s cruiser and a silver SUV were badly damaged.
