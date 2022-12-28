Read full article on original website
2d ago
The judge is going to make him change his name “Mr. Innocent, you are guilty…”Hope his celly has a 13-year old daughter. If so, the state won’t need to care or feed him for very long…
Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County
Malachi Love-Robinson, who was convicted of posing as a fake doctor as a teen in West Palm Beach and was known as "Dr. Love," has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in fraud of his employer.
Florida man lost temper while shoplifting clothes, deputies say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man accused of shoplifting clothes from a South Florida store in early December became angry when he realized the store’s front door had been locked, authorities said. According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered a Rainbow...
cw34.com
Woman accused of battering pregnant woman, said she 'was not a good person'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested after police say she battered a pregnant woman. On Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., officers with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department responded to reports of a domestic battery. The pregnant victim the officer that Esther Flores-Acevedo, 57, grabbed...
Delray Beach Man Dies In Horrific Crash, Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a single-car crash, and Boynton Beach Police investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue to determine what happened. The Boynton Beach Police Department issued this request for […]
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
Police: 2 women escape from home where suicidal gunman barricaded himself
Two Port St. Lucie women are safe after they escaped from a home where a suicidal man armed with a gun barricaded himself inside, police say.
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie crisis negotiation team de-escalates situation involving an armed barricaded man
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has responded to a number of calls this year that require conflict resolution and its crisis negotiation team has been right there. The latest incident involving a barricaded and armed suspect occurred early Friday morning. The suspect was...
Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after police said she stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death. In a police report shared by the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers said they were called to a home for a report that a child had been killed by its mother.
WSVN-TV
At least 2 detained in shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least two people in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition. Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located...
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach. On Dec. 30 around 7:15 p.m., the Boynton Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of West Woolbright Road and North Congress Avenue. According to police, the 89-year-old driver from Delray Beach was...
What goes up must come down: Police warn against New Year's Eve gunfire
Police have issued a warning as 2023 approaches: One person's celebration can easily become another person's tragedy. Three years ago, Dianne Harris traveled from Jamaica to visit family and ring in the New Year at a quiet corner of Old School Square in Delray Beach. She embraced her niece during the celebration and felt a sudden pain above her knee. ...
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
WSVN-TV
17-year-old in Maryland sends in fake calls to St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A SWAT team swarmed a Florida home after receiving alarming calls, but the calls for help were a hoax. Now, a teen who lives miles away in another state is getting a lesson in the law. The call to St. Lucie County 911...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
WPBF News 25
Survivor of head-on crash with drunk driver shares her story with Port St. Lucie officers ahead of New Year's
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A survivor of a horrific head-on crash with a drunk driver in Port St. Lucie spoke in front of police officers on Thursday night, thanking them for the work they do to keep roadways safe. Last week, the Port St. Lucie Police Department began...
Pahokee traffic wreck leaves one dead, one seriously injured
PAHOKEE — A 40-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed and another man seriously injured Friday night when their vehicles collided on a Pahokee road, police said Saturday. Elisha Jones Jr. was driving his 2013 Hyundai Genesis west in the 34000 block of Muck City Road at 8:17 p.m. Friday when a westbound 2000 Ford F-250 pickup driven by Zeran Engram, 25, of Pahokee, crossed "over the front of" Jones' sedan, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
