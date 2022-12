Glendora falls to a very good Owyhee team 51 to 37. Owyhee was very discplined, solid and long. Great team effort by the Tartans to stay in the game. Next is TBA tomorrow on the final day of the Glendora Tournament. Haylie 14 and Rylie 12 to help lead the...

GLENDORA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO