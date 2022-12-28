Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
KETV.com
Nebraska Unicameral's long-time clerk retires after 44 years
LINCOLN, Neb. — He's been called the "keeper" of the Unicam, the traffic cop of the Chamber. Patrick O'Donnell has served as the Nebraska Legislature's Clerk for 44 years, that's over half of the history of the Unicameral. On Friday, the nation's longest-serving clerk of a state legislature is...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including many in leadership positions but also some longtime staff attorneys, according to Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office who was among those asked to resign. Brenna Bird, a Republican county attorney who defeated longtime Attorney General Tom […] The post New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska transportation director John Selmer will retire next month
Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer will retire from state government effective Jan. 4 and be replaced by an appointee yet to be selected by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen. Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Selmer on Thursday for 30 years in public service and his leadership of the department during what...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem funds South Dakota Republican Party
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem gave almost $70,000 from the Kristi for Governor campaign to the South Dakota Republican Party in preparation for the new year and the next election cycle, according to her press release. “South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor Claims ‘Corner-Crossers’ Devalued Private Property By Millions In Court Filing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing “corner-crossings” in areas where private and public land are checkerboard could devalue private land, a Wyoming Realtor claims in court documents filed in connection with a Wyoming case that’s drawn national attention. Meanwhile, state Sen. Brian Boner,...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Year in Review: Nebraska canal project tops Colorado water stories for 2022
Colorado’s water world was rocked in 2022 with news that Nebraska Gov. Peter Ricketts was reviving a century-old plan to draw water out of the South Platte River near Ovid and divert it into a Nebraska reservoir. Dubbed the Perkins County Canal, the diversion is technically allowed under the...
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint a new State Fire Marshal. Pillen announced Tuesday he plans to appoint Shane Hunter as Nebraska’s newest Fire Marshal. Hunter currently is the Vice President of Safety, Security, and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District. According to Pillen, Hunter...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov.-elect announces Adjutant General retention
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's governor-elect has announced the state's current Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard will remain in office. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced that Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac will be retained as the Adjutant General. "General Bohac is a man of character who leads the Nebraska National Guard...
Two recent polls found majority of Nebraska respondents oppose more abortion restrictions
LINCOLN — Two recent polls found that a majority of respondents were opposed to adding more restrictions to abortion rights in Nebraska. One poll, released Wednesday by the ACLU of Nebraska, found that 59% of 604 registered voters polled in mid-November either “somewhat opposed” or “strongly opposed” the enactment of “more restrictive abortion bans” in […] The post Two recent polls found majority of Nebraska respondents oppose more abortion restrictions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Bobby Schott
Bobby Lane Schott was born June 24, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Henry and Lillian (Schmidt) Schott. He passed away December 18, 2022, in Longmont, Colorado. He grew up in Gering, Nebraska-attending grade school through High School, graduating with the Class of 1956. Bob joined the Navy on January 23,...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment adviser for deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks, and […] The post State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kfornow.com
Former Speakers Warn Against Partisan Legislature
LINCOLN, NE (December 30, 2022) – Two former Speakers of the Nebraska Legislature are sounding the alarm that the nonpartisan tradition of the nation’s only one-house legislature is being threatened. According to news reports, when the Legislature convenes in January there will be an effort to end secret ballot voting for leadership positions.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health responds to health care executive order
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Governor-Elect Jim Pillen extended an executive order last week that aims to help Nebraska hospitals with staffing challenges. It’s an extension of an executive order first made during the height of the pandemic and unless extended again will be in effect until June 30th, 2023.
kscj.com
MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE IN SD & NEBRASKA
SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA ARE AMONG 27 STATES THAT WILL SEE ITS MINIMUM WAGE RISE ON JANUARY 1ST. IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IT’S GOING UP FROM NINE-95 PER HOUR TO TEN-80. SOME EIGHT YEARS AGO, VOTERS APPROVED MEASURE 18, WHICH MEANS THE STATE’S MINIMUM WAGE WOULD BE ANNUALLY ADJUSTED BASED ON THE CONSUMER COST OF LIVING INDEX.
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen names new state fire marshal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Tuesday named Shane Hunter as the next Nebraska state fire marshal. Hunter, who is the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, will replace Doug Hohbein, who has been the interim fire marshal since September. Hunter has more...
