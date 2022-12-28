Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pennsylvania – What do blenders, boxing, and music have in common? They are all just a part of the fascinating history of the small town of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania and the historic Castle Inn.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
pikecountycourier.com
Withdrawal management at Malibu Ranch
My name is Carmen Ambrosino and I am working part- time for Malibu Wellness Ranch, a comprehensive drug and alcohol agency located in Milford, Pa. I am in my 50th year of drug and alcohol professional service in the addiction field, and I am delighted to be affiliated with Malibu Wellness Ranch because of their unique and innovative treatment programs.
These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade
Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
Internet Sleuths Help Passing Driver ID Couple Captured In Clinton Bridge Proposal
A passing driver who captured a sweet proposal on a bridge in Hunterdon County had help identifying the lovebirds from internet sleuths. Jack Noto of Branchburg got down on one knee to pop the question to Shannon Frascella on the Clinton Bridge near the Red Mill while walking back to their car after a hearty lunch at the Clinton House on Monday, Dec. 26.
37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
nomadlawyer.org
Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
buckscountyherald.com
Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing
WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
FOX43.com
Police seek tips in 2011 discovery of body wrapped in garbage bags
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are attempting to identify an unidentified body in 2011. According to Pa. Crime Stoppers, a citizen was walking along State Route 191 in Paradise Township, Monroe County when they discovered the remains of a man. The body was wrapped inside four black garbage bags....
pahomepage.com
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe
Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
wdiy.org
Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
Comments / 0