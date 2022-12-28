ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Withdrawal management at Malibu Ranch

My name is Carmen Ambrosino and I am working part- time for Malibu Wellness Ranch, a comprehensive drug and alcohol agency located in Milford, Pa. I am in my 50th year of drug and alcohol professional service in the addiction field, and I am delighted to be affiliated with Malibu Wellness Ranch because of their unique and innovative treatment programs.
MILFORD, PA
New Jersey Herald

These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade

Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
STROUDSBURG, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Iconic Riegelsville span took its last toll 100 years ago

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is marking the 100th anniversary of the famed Riegelsville Bridge’s sale, a transaction that ushered in its era of public ownership and ended the collection of tolls from those who crossed it. Toll collection was halted for good on Jan. 1, 1923...
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing

WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
WAWARSING, NY
pahomepage.com

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Coopersburg | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
COOPERSBURG, PA

