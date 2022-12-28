ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis

Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
WUSA

Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!. The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.
HAWAII STATE
WUSA

'NCIS' Franchise Stars Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J and More Tease Crossover: 'Too Big for One Team' (Exclusive)

The NCIS universe is going big to kick off the new year. Ahead of Monday's three-way crossover event, ET exclusively premieres a behind-the-scenes look at the NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA team-up. This is the first time all three NCIS teams, led by Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama, will participate in one storyline on the same night.
HAWAII STATE
WUSA

Zach Braff Posts Sweet Message to Ex Florence Pugh on Her Birthday

Zach Braff had an sweet message for his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh. In honor of the Don’t Worry Darling star’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, Braff shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday, legend," the 47-year-old actor captioned a picture of Pugh sitting over the...
WUSA

Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!

Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
WUSA

'Outer Banks' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: See the First Photos

Outer Banks has set a premiere date for season 3, Netflix revealed on Tuesday. The series will return with 10 hour-long episodes Thursday, Feb. 23. According to Netflix's synopsis, season 3 finds "the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed 'Poguelandia,' the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) are hungry for revenge and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world -- and the only way out is together."
WUSA

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Be Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being laid to rest. The late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's funeral and burial will be Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, ET confirms. Wednesday's funeral and burial will consist of only close family, while a larger celebration of life for people Boss loved and those that loved him will be put together soon, ET confirms. TMZ was first to report Boss' Wednesday funeral.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Her Father Has Died

Phoebe Bridgers shared the news of her father's death in a tribute she posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The celebrated singer-songwriter shared a throwback photo of herself, rocking short, pink hair, listening to music through headphones alongside her late father. "Rest in peace dad," Bridgers, 28, captioned the post. She...
WUSA

Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working

Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey. "been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.

