WUSA
Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return
Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
WUSA
Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway. In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco...
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time
Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
WUSA
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
WUSA
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
King Charles’ Dance Moves Show He’s Different from Queen Elizabeth Says a Body Language Expert: ‘He Adored Being in the Spotlight’
King Charles recently visited a community center where he socialized and danced with the public. Here's what a body language expert observed.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Thought Playing Quint Asper Became Incredibly ‘Boring’
Actor Burt Reynolds once looked back at his 'Gunsmoke' days and said that playing Quint Asper grew to become rather 'boring.'
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Is Grateful To Legally Be in Better Space With Ex Kanye West, Source Says
Kim Kardashian is in a good place as the new year approaches. The mother of four recently finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November, and a source tells ET that "Kim and Kanye are [now] legally in a better space." "Kim feels like it was a long time coming,...
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper take mystery shots amid CNN’s NYE booze ban
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still found a way to have some drinking fun during their “New Year’s Eve Live” special this year. Despite CNN banning them from consuming booze Saturday night, the two downed non-alcoholic mystery shots to ring in 2023. The longtime pals addressed “the elephant in the room” during the live broadcast, assuring viewers that there would still be something drinking-related at the top of every hour. At one point, Cohen, 54, hilariously yelled to producers that he “needs tequila” after they gave he and his co-host, 55, shots of pickle juice, apple cider vinegar and buttermilk. The duo...
WUSA
'1923' Reveals the Dutton Who Dies: How the Tragic Loss Changes the Game
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the newest episode of Paramount+'s 1923. The Duttons are in mourning. The latest episode of 1923, which dropped Sunday on Paramount+, revealed the member of the Dutton family who dies in devastating and stunning fashion, the tragic loss -- hinted at in the Yellowstone prequel's series premiere -- officially changing the game as the clan fights a brewing war at home.
WUSA
'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury
To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
WUSA
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
WUSA
'Superbad' Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman -- See the Proposal Pics
McLovin is getting married! Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced earlier this week that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Christmas Eve -- and she said yes!. "Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️," the 33-year-old actor captioned a series of pics on Instagram of him and his wife kissing and showing off...
WUSA
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline: From a Fateful Meeting to Marriage Bliss
There's no question about it. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's rock solid foundation, it starts and ends with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. The couple has lived a blissful life since they started dating in 2007. They've since welcomed two daughters -- Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, affectionately known as his "two little tornadoes" -- and (finally!) tied the knot in August 2019. Johnson also shares 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Garcia remain on very friendly terms, so much so that they remain business partners post-split. She's a co-founder of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, a nod to the amount of money Johnson had in his pocket when he was released from the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1995.
WUSA
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Paul McCartney Compares Songwriting on His Farm vs. Abbey Road Studios
Following The Beatles split, Paul McCartney continued to write new songs at his farm in Sctoland, which he says was a unique experience compared to writing at Abbey Road
Give It Up To These 22 Black Women Who Owned 2022
We’re taking the time to reflect on all our sisters’ accolades from this year.
