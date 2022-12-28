ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time

Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Page Six

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper take mystery shots amid CNN’s NYE booze ban

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still found a way to have some drinking fun during their “New Year’s Eve Live” special this year. Despite CNN banning them from consuming booze Saturday night, the two downed non-alcoholic mystery shots to ring in 2023. The longtime pals addressed “the elephant in the room” during the live broadcast, assuring viewers that there would still be something drinking-related at the top of every hour. At one point, Cohen, 54, hilariously yelled to producers that he “needs tequila” after they gave he and his co-host, 55, shots of pickle juice, apple cider vinegar and buttermilk. The duo...
WUSA

'1923' Reveals the Dutton Who Dies: How the Tragic Loss Changes the Game

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the newest episode of Paramount+'s 1923. The Duttons are in mourning. The latest episode of 1923, which dropped Sunday on Paramount+, revealed the member of the Dutton family who dies in devastating and stunning fashion, the tragic loss -- hinted at in the Yellowstone prequel's series premiere -- officially changing the game as the clan fights a brewing war at home.
MONTANA STATE
WUSA

'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury

To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
WUSA

Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig

It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
UTAH STATE
WUSA

'Superbad' Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse Engaged to Britt Bowman -- See the Proposal Pics

McLovin is getting married! Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced earlier this week that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Christmas Eve -- and she said yes!. "Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️," the 33-year-old actor captioned a series of pics on Instagram of him and his wife kissing and showing off...
WUSA

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline: From a Fateful Meeting to Marriage Bliss

There's no question about it. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's rock solid foundation, it starts and ends with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian. The couple has lived a blissful life since they started dating in 2007. They've since welcomed two daughters -- Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, affectionately known as his "two little tornadoes" -- and (finally!) tied the knot in August 2019. Johnson also shares 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Garcia remain on very friendly terms, so much so that they remain business partners post-split. She's a co-founder of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, a nod to the amount of money Johnson had in his pocket when he was released from the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1995.
HAWAII STATE

