Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Lady Raiders Outlast WKU For 10th Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.–– Middle Tennessee women's basketball pulled away late on the road to defeat WKU 80-75 on New Year's Eve. After trailing for the entire first half, the Lady Raiders (10-2, 3-0) maintained a tight lead over WKU (4-7, 1-1) for a majority of the third quarter. Two Courtney Blakely baskets to open the third frame gave Middle Tennessee its first lead of the afternoon at 42-40. Blakely went on to score all of her eight points in the quarter.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKU Athletics

WKU Looks to Snap Losing Streak in Rivalry Game

Saturday, December 31 | 3 p.m. CT | Murfureesboro, Tenn. Records WKU (8-4, 0-1 C-USA) • MTSU (8-5, 1-1 C-USA) Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship); C-USA.tv Audio; Varsity Network. Randy Lee (pxp) | Hal Schmitt (analysis) Watch. Alex Del Barrio (pxp) | Mike O'Donnell (analysis) Live Stats...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
goblueraiders.com

Lady Raiders Take On Hilltoppers on New Year's Eve

Bowling Green, KY – Saturday is is rivalry day as Middle Tennessee women's basketball takes on Western Kentucky on New Year's Eve at 2 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams have started off conference play on positive notes as the Lady Raiders are 2-0 while the Hilltoppers defeated Rice Dec. 29 in Houston.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Big second half pushes 49ers past Blue Raiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Middle Tennessee appeared to be mounting a comeback late in Thursday's game at Charlotte, cutting a 12-point deficit to five on multiple occasions, but the host 49ers went on a 14-4 run over the final two minutes to emerge with an 82-67 win. Charlotte was 10-10 from the free throw line in the final 2:34 to salt away the game.
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report

Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
NASHVILLE, TN
goblueraiders.com

Lady Raider Defense Suffocates 49ers in C-USA Home Opener

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee women's basketball team found its groove in the second quarter against Charlotte and never looked back in a dominant 71-46 win in the Lady Raiders final home game of 2022 at the Murphy Center on Thursday night. The MTSU defense forced 20 turnovers...
MURFREESBORO, TN
247Sports

Bulldogs start SEC play with a blowout win in Nashville

(From Mississippi State Media Relations) Mississippi State's Jessika Carter joined the exclusive 1,000-point club at MSU as the 28th all-time member. On Thursday, Carter and the Bulldogs opened SEC play with a 72-44 win over Vanderbilt in Historic Memorial Gymnasium to open SEC play. The win improves State's record to 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the SEC.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols need to change one thing and they’ll be a playoff contender again in 2023

The Tennessee Vols‘ 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Orange Bowl didn’t technically mean anything. But Vols fans know that it meant everything. Tennessee’s win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl showed the rest of the country that the Vols weren’t a one-hit wonder this season. It showed that their success wasn’t just because Hendon Hooker was a special player. It wasn’t a fluke.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?

Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE

