Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Some Southwest Airlines customers seek reimbursement for canceled flights
AUSTIN, Texas — Around 16,000 flights have been canceled by Southwest Airlines since last Wednesday. Now some customers are looking for reimbursement. "It comes to who is taking responsibility, and hope they take responsibility today," said Marble Falls resident Tristan Patterson. Patterson is back in Central Texas after he...
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
KVUE's Rob Evans among those stranded after Southwest Airlines cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — By now, you've hard the stories of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded after thousands of flights were canceled over the past week. And maybe you noticed KVUE's Dominique Newland filling in for Rob Evans on Daybreak. That's because Evans and his family were also stranded after their...
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
LIST: Austin New Year's Eve 2023 events and parties
AUSTIN, Texas — Believe it or not, 2023 is almost here! As 2022 winds down and we all look ahead to what the new year will bring, you may be looking for a way to celebrate this New Year's Eve. Luckily, from family-friendly events to all-night parties, there are...
Strangers snag last rental car, drive 23 hours home to Austin after Southwest flight cancellations
AUSTIN, Texas — Three strangers are on an unexpected road trip from Baltimore to Austin after their Southwest flight was canceled on Monday. "We met in line 24 hours ago," the crew told KVUE. The thousands of Southwest flight cancellations have turned strangers into fast friends. "Our only option...
Funeral arrangements set for Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a long fight with cancer. AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher died this week. He had been with AFD for 23 years. Maher was part of Texas Task Force One, which is the...
Check out these family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are several family-friendly events the whole family can enjoy. Over at Thinkery, a fun hands-on children's museum in the Mueller area, they are preparing for a big party. "It'll end up being about 3,000 balloons that staff and...
Texas representative files bills to regulate corporate homebuyers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas housing market has cooled off but affordability is still a problem. Some experts blame companies and investment firms that come in and buy houses to rent them out. New moves at the Texas Capitol aim to change that. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa...
KVUE
Austin's biggest stories of 2022
KVUE covered a lot of news in Central Texas this year. As 2022 comes to a close, Quita Culpepper takes a look back at the top stories of 2022.
4 arrested in connection with Cedar Park jugging incident
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident at a Cedar Park gas station on Wednesday morning. The Cedar Park Police Department said that on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., it received a call of a robbery at the Texaco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trial. Initial reports said that the victim had just come from a bank when someone attacked him, took his money and drove away.
Austin Community College, Bastrop ISD receive Jobs and Education for Texans grants
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state and technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools. The governor's office said that the...
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
Hope Alliance warns domestic violence doesn't stop during holidays or new year
AUSTIN, Texas — When most of us think about the holidays and the end of the year, hopefully our heads are filled with pleasant images. But it’s an unfortunate fact that for many people in the U.S. and around the world, it’s completely the opposite. This time, for some, is a time of fear and dread, due to the marked increase in domestic abuse cases around this period.
Comments / 0