San Antonio, TX

KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

LIST: Austin New Year's Eve 2023 events and parties

AUSTIN, Texas — Believe it or not, 2023 is almost here! As 2022 winds down and we all look ahead to what the new year will bring, you may be looking for a way to celebrate this New Year's Eve. Luckily, from family-friendly events to all-night parties, there are...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Check out these family-friendly New Year's Eve events in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year’s Eve is Saturday and there are several family-friendly events the whole family can enjoy. Over at Thinkery, a fun hands-on children's museum in the Mueller area, they are preparing for a big party. "It'll end up being about 3,000 balloons that staff and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's biggest stories of 2022

KVUE covered a lot of news in Central Texas this year. As 2022 comes to a close, Quita Culpepper takes a look back at the top stories of 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

4 arrested in connection with Cedar Park jugging incident

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident at a Cedar Park gas station on Wednesday morning. The Cedar Park Police Department said that on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m., it received a call of a robbery at the Texaco at 1050 Cluck Creek Trial. Initial reports said that the victim had just come from a bank when someone attacked him, took his money and drove away.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Hope Alliance warns domestic violence doesn't stop during holidays or new year

AUSTIN, Texas — When most of us think about the holidays and the end of the year, hopefully our heads are filled with pleasant images. But it’s an unfortunate fact that for many people in the U.S. and around the world, it’s completely the opposite. This time, for some, is a time of fear and dread, due to the marked increase in domestic abuse cases around this period.
ROUND ROCK, TX

