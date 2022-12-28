Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
WLOX
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
WLOX
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
WLOX
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - After the Coast Guard suspended their search Thursday night, recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning (Dec. 30) for potential survivors of a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Around 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the...
WLOX
Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones in East Central community
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started as a way to honor and remember those who’ve been lost here in the Wade-Hurley community. Now, Annette Meek and the rocks she’s painting are the cornerstone of a social media movement called EC Angel Rocks, turning sorrow into the celebration of life -- one painted rock at a time.
WLOX
Gulf Coast Beer & Bacon Fest to cook up sizzling treats, fundraising for Mississippi Heroes in March
People will flood the streets of Bay St. Louis New Year's Eve for live music, fireworks and the annual 'Oyster Drop' at 200 North Beach Restaurant and Bar. LIVE REPORT: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive happening all this week. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST. |. The WLOX Holiday...
WLOX
Representative Jeffrey Hulum III shares thoughts for the future of Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year. Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi. “We...
WLOX
D’Iberville restaurant set to close amid slew of economic obstacles
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - As entrepreneurs across the country face business obstacles, a popular South Mississippi restaurant is set to close its doors this week. Puff Belly’s Brewery Pizza and Grill says goodbye after three years of serving up delicious slices of pie on the Gulf Coast. “With...
WLOX
Meds to reverse an overdose now available free to all Mississippians
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’ve all heard amazing stories of first responders bringing someone back from the brink of death by reversing a drug overdose with a single dose of Narcan. Now, the Mississippi State Department of Health wants to get this life-saving medication into the hands of anyone who wants it.
WLOX
MSDH proposes changes to medical marijuana regulations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program are up and running. But patients haven’t been able to access any products yet. A public comment period just ended at noon last Friday with the Mississippi Department of Health. They’re proposed tweaks to the regulations for everything from growers to patients and everything in between.
WLOX
Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi
The annual WLOX Blood Drive has been going on for at least four decades. It is one of the biggest of the year for the American Red Cross. Pascagoula has lifted its boil water notice as of 1:45 Wednesday afternoon, and all city water is safe for use. Happening Now:...
WLOX
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann looks ahead to the 2023 State Legislative Session
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
Comments / 0