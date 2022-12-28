Read full article on original website
Vogue Releases Its Choices For Best City In The World 2022
Towards the end of 2022, Time Out and Travel + Leisure released their choices for the Best City in the World. However, the two lists have no single city in common for a number of reasons. For instance, Time Out ranks cities on the opinions of thousands of local residents. These cities are ranked for factors like community spirit, food, drink, cleanliness and public transport.
