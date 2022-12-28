ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret

Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 29, 2022: Rates surge

With another double-digit gain Wednesday, 30-year mortgage rates have spiked more than a half percentage point over the past four market days. The 30-year average is now back above 7% for the first time since November 30. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year average climbed another 12 basis points...
The Hill

Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US

Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade or Longer

Even if you don't have a lot of money to invest in the stock market right now, staying consistent and gradually adding to your portfolio amid the market's ups and downs can help you build a powerhouse portfolio that sets you up for a stronger financial future. An investment amount...
The Independent

Families facing ‘groundhog year’ as financial squeeze continues – think-tank

Families are facing a “groundhog year” as further squeezes on living standards take place in 2023, a think-tank has warned.While the year ahead may offer economic policymakers some relief, with signs inflation will ease and interest rates peak lower than feared, family finances face a repeat of 2022’s squeeze as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, according to the Resolution Foundation’s new year outlook.The Foundation described 2022 as horrendous, with real household disposable income falling by 3.3%, or £800 per household, over the course of the year, marking the biggest annual fall in a century.Inflation may already have peaked at 11.1% in...
hubpages.com

How to make money online without spending money

Making money online is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to do without spending any of your own money. Fortunately, there are some strategies that you can use to make money online without having to invest anything upfront. Whether you're looking for a way to supplement your income or create a full-time business, these methods will help you get started on the right foot. With the right approach and hard work, anyone can find success in their online venture. Read on to learn more about how you can make money online without investing any money upfront.
techvisibility.com

Can you Get Financing With no employment? Here’s All you have to Understand

Getting that loan will help with techniques when you find yourself when you look at the a financially distressing disease, not, for almost all delivering financing is not as easy as it is for others. We who want that loan do not get a better contract on one due to their credit history, if you don’t getting out of work.
Tammy Emineth

2023: A Ripe Year for Real Estate Investment

The year 2022 wasn't a good year for investors, and real estate didn't fare any better. The median home price in 2022 reached its highest point in history, then came down quickly when home buying quavered in a high-inflation, high-interest rate environment. High prices, high cost of borrowing, high competition, and tremendous economic volatility mean a lot of real estate investors remained on the sidelines to wait for better buying opportunities. The good news is, 2023 could be a ripe year for investors and the real estate market alike.

