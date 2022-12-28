Read full article on original website
Recent U.S. homebuyers are being hit with a massive wave of regret
Since the early days of the pandemic lockdowns, Americans have been on a homebuying tear. But it turns out many homeowners regret those spontaneous moves. For all of those who are second-guessing not taking advantage of the historically low mortgage rates available in 2021 and earlier this year, it turns out the grass isn’t always greener as a homeowner.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Will There Be A Housing Crash In 2023 Similar To 2008? A Real Estate Expert Weighs In
It can be stressful and overwhelming to consider buying or selling a house in an average real estate market, but what's going to happen in 2023?
Stimulus check update: More Americans need further financial aid in 2023
An Internal Revenue Service document states that there won’t be any further stimulus check payments for the 2023 tax refund. The IRS observed that the absence of Economic Impact Payments for 2022 was the cause of the lack of stimulus funding. Americans Demand Inflation Relief Checks. On November 22,...
Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 arriving today
The final round of Social Security beneficiary payments worth up to $4,194 for both this month and 2022 are set to go out to recipients on Wednesday.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 29, 2022: Rates surge
With another double-digit gain Wednesday, 30-year mortgage rates have spiked more than a half percentage point over the past four market days. The 30-year average is now back above 7% for the first time since November 30. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year average climbed another 12 basis points...
Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US
Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
Mortgage Rates Rise After Falling for Over a Month — What This Foreshadows for 2023
Mortgage rates ended in 2022 moving slightly higher following an extended run of declines, giving a final reminder to house hunters that buying a home in 2023 will continue to be an expensive...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade or Longer
Even if you don't have a lot of money to invest in the stock market right now, staying consistent and gradually adding to your portfolio amid the market's ups and downs can help you build a powerhouse portfolio that sets you up for a stronger financial future. An investment amount...
Mortgage Interest Rates Have Gone Up Significantly This Month
Anyone who is thinking about buying a home will want to pay close attention to mortgage interest rate trends. We look at why they are going up this month.
Families facing ‘groundhog year’ as financial squeeze continues – think-tank
Families are facing a “groundhog year” as further squeezes on living standards take place in 2023, a think-tank has warned.While the year ahead may offer economic policymakers some relief, with signs inflation will ease and interest rates peak lower than feared, family finances face a repeat of 2022’s squeeze as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, according to the Resolution Foundation’s new year outlook.The Foundation described 2022 as horrendous, with real household disposable income falling by 3.3%, or £800 per household, over the course of the year, marking the biggest annual fall in a century.Inflation may already have peaked at 11.1% in...
hubpages.com
How to make money online without spending money
Making money online is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to do without spending any of your own money. Fortunately, there are some strategies that you can use to make money online without having to invest anything upfront. Whether you're looking for a way to supplement your income or create a full-time business, these methods will help you get started on the right foot. With the right approach and hard work, anyone can find success in their online venture. Read on to learn more about how you can make money online without investing any money upfront.
The Economy’s Fundamental Problem Has Changed
A few weeks ago, I was buying an iced coffee near my home in San Francisco. I went to pay with cash, and the barista asked me to pay with Apple Pay or a card—she could give me back bills, but did not have any coins. I would not...
Inflation Relief 2023: Over 60% of Americans Are In Favor of More Checks
When the pandemic's lockdowns and supply chain interruptions made a nasty dent in the American economy, Congress went to work passing a series of relief plans, including stimulus checks that put money...
techvisibility.com
Can you Get Financing With no employment? Here’s All you have to Understand
Getting that loan will help with techniques when you find yourself when you look at the a financially distressing disease, not, for almost all delivering financing is not as easy as it is for others. We who want that loan do not get a better contract on one due to their credit history, if you don’t getting out of work.
2023: A Ripe Year for Real Estate Investment
The year 2022 wasn't a good year for investors, and real estate didn't fare any better. The median home price in 2022 reached its highest point in history, then came down quickly when home buying quavered in a high-inflation, high-interest rate environment. High prices, high cost of borrowing, high competition, and tremendous economic volatility mean a lot of real estate investors remained on the sidelines to wait for better buying opportunities. The good news is, 2023 could be a ripe year for investors and the real estate market alike.
When It Comes to Cash Yields, Cash Is No Longer Trash
With rising interest rates, have we entered a new era of attractive yield on cash and cash equivalents?
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
