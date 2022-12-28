Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway. In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco...
WHAS 11
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
WHAS 11
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)
Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
WHAS 11
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
WHAS 11
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Thought Playing Quint Asper Became Incredibly ‘Boring’
Actor Burt Reynolds once looked back at his 'Gunsmoke' days and said that playing Quint Asper grew to become rather 'boring.'
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper take mystery shots amid CNN’s NYE booze ban
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still found a way to have some drinking fun during their “New Year’s Eve Live” special this year. Despite CNN banning them from consuming booze Saturday night, the two downed non-alcoholic mystery shots to ring in 2023. The longtime pals addressed “the elephant in the room” during the live broadcast, assuring viewers that there would still be something drinking-related at the top of every hour. At one point, Cohen, 54, hilariously yelled to producers that he “needs tequila” after they gave he and his co-host, 55, shots of pickle juice, apple cider vinegar and buttermilk. The duo...
King Charles’ Dance Moves Show He’s Different from Queen Elizabeth Says a Body Language Expert: ‘He Adored Being in the Spotlight’
King Charles recently visited a community center where he socialized and danced with the public. Here's what a body language expert observed.
WHAS 11
Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend
Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
WHAS 11
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
WHAS 11
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
WHAS 11
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed
Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
Give It Up To These 22 Black Women Who Owned 2022
We’re taking the time to reflect on all our sisters’ accolades from this year.
WHAS 11
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline: From Meet-Cute to 'A Quiet Place'
Among all the high-profile Hollywood romances, the longstanding marriage between actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is often dubbed a "fan favorite." The celebs are certainly A-list actors on their own accord, but together they make one star-powered duo. The couple first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008...
WHAS 11
Selena Gomez Is 'Optimistic' and 'Open to Dating,' Source Says
Selena Gomez is heading into 2023 with a glass-half-full attitude. The 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about her love life in the coming months, a source tells ET. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes several months after...
WHAS 11
Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig
Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything --...
WHAS 11
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...
Comments / 0