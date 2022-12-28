ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
WHAS 11

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The Independent

Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit

Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
WHAS 11

Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig

It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper take mystery shots amid CNN’s NYE booze ban

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper still found a way to have some drinking fun during their “New Year’s Eve Live” special this year. Despite CNN banning them from consuming booze Saturday night, the two downed non-alcoholic mystery shots to ring in 2023. The longtime pals addressed “the elephant in the room” during the live broadcast, assuring viewers that there would still be something drinking-related at the top of every hour. At one point, Cohen, 54, hilariously yelled to producers that he “needs tequila” after they gave he and his co-host, 55, shots of pickle juice, apple cider vinegar and buttermilk. The duo...
WHAS 11

Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend

Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
WHAS 11

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed

Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Selena Gomez Is 'Optimistic' and 'Open to Dating,' Source Says

Selena Gomez is heading into 2023 with a glass-half-full attitude. The 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about her love life in the coming months, a source tells ET. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes several months after...
WHAS 11

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy