ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The State of New Jersey Has Lifted Its Drought Watch, Which Had Been in Effect for Over Four Months

By Marissa Figgs
newjerseylocalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Minimum Wage in New Jersey is Going Up by $1 Starting in January. Sunday

New Jersey’s minimum wage has increased for the new year. The minimum wage in Garden State is increasing by $1, from $13 to $14, effective immediately for most hourly workers. Asst. public policy professor at Rutgers University–Camden Dr. Michael Hayes equates that to an increase of 8%, which he says is in line with the inflation rate we’ve observed over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Year’s Day, 2023: New Jersey Offers Dozens of Free Hikes

Join up on New Jersey’s annual First Day Hike on January 1st, 2023, and explore the state’s parks, forests, and historic places. A spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Caryn Shinske reported that a record number of more than 40 First Day walks were planned for January 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Strong New Jersey Gun Laws Are Target Practice for Second Amendment Supporters

Second Amendment supporters are preparing to sue New Jersey over its new restrictions on who can carry firearms, where they can be carried, and how much they cost. Governor Murphy approved the nation’s harshest gun regulation before Christmas, citing public safety. Second Amendment supporters believe it contradicts recent Supreme Court precedent.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.

Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

N.J. Officials Are Looking Into a Swarm of Legionnaires’ Disease Cases

BRAND NEW JERSEY — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ illness has been reported in Passaic and Bergen Counties, and the state health department is looking into the matter. In total, seven counties have reported instances so far. CBS2 has learned that two locals in Passaic have been affected. Paterson and Wayne, New Jersey, also had reports.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

The State of New Jersey Has Just Released Its Updated Benefit Rates for the Year 2023.

NJ– The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) stated Wednesday that Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation maximum benefit rates and taxable income base would change on January 1, 2023. Coming Unemployment Insurance applicants can receive $830 per week in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Has Seen Its Second Child Die From the Flu This Season, and an Increase in Respiratory Viruses Has Been Noted.

A second kid, a boy under the age of 2, died from the flu, health officials reported on Wednesday. With the prevalence of respiratory infections still high across the state, a second fatality has been reported. Children younger than 2 years old, and particularly those younger than 5, are at a greater risk for severe influenza, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
WASHINGTON STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Clarke begins campaign to oust Bucco in the 25th district

Christine Clarke, an environmental activist, announced today that she will challenge State Senator Anthony M. Bucco (R-Boonton) for a seat in the New Jersey Legislature from the 25th district. Clarke was unsuccessful in his bids for the 26th district Assembly seat in 2019 and the Senate in 2021. Her home...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy