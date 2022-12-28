Read full article on original website
ACPL announces “SPARKs” winter reading program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Here is a chance to keep your little reader up to date this winter season. The Allen County Public Library is inviting the community “spark” their 2023 reading with its SPARK Winter Reading Program. The annual reading initiative will kick off on January 1 and will run the entire month of January.
ACPL eliminates barriers by removing fines for all
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library announced it is doing away with overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders. Approved by the Library’s Board of Trustees at its December 15 meeting, effective January 3, 2023 ACPL will erase all fines and fees from the accounts of its patrons. In addition, cardholders will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.
Police look for suspect in East Suttenfield stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in southeast Fort Wayne yesterday. She was laying on the road in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the scene. The suspect has been identified...
