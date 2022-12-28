ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

MT. STERLING, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mt. Sterling woman following a narcotics investigation. Darla Dunaway, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dunaway was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance...
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
back2stonewall.com

KENTUCKY Man Arrested For Vandalizing 2 Gay Bars

William White, 51 has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing two LGBT bars in Lexington, Kentucky, with anti-gay slurs. White, has been charged with first- and second-degree criminal mischief for spray-painting the exteriors of Crossings Lexington, and The Bar Complex, He faces additional charges for an outstanding warrant related to a separate charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man killed in late-night fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk

WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was …. WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. 15-year-old...
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE

