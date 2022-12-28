Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
WLKY.com
Cold case charges: Man indicted 6 years after couple found dead in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has secured an indictment in a cold case from 2016. A Bardstown couple was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood more than six years ago. The victims were Linda Leslie, 27, and Julian Ramirez, 32. They...
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Missing Person And Murder In Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (December 29, 2022) – On the evening of Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56 of Elizabethtown, was missing and...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Mercer County Man On Multiple Felony Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mercer County man on multiple felony charges after a vehicle pursuit in the county. The incident began when Campbellsville authorities notified Adair 911, around 8:40 on Thursday, December 29th, 2022, that they were in a vehicle pursuit headed toward Columbia on KY 55 North.
WKYT 27
Lexington police increasing patrols on New Years’ Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday. In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers. It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
MT. STERLING, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mt. Sterling woman following a narcotics investigation. Darla Dunaway, 51, was booked into the Montgomery County Regional Jail at 1:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dunaway was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance...
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London.
back2stonewall.com
KENTUCKY Man Arrested For Vandalizing 2 Gay Bars
William White, 51 has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing two LGBT bars in Lexington, Kentucky, with anti-gay slurs. White, has been charged with first- and second-degree criminal mischief for spray-painting the exteriors of Crossings Lexington, and The Bar Complex, He faces additional charges for an outstanding warrant related to a separate charge.
WTVQ
Woman robbed at gunpoint by ‘multiple’ people on Cane Run Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by multiple people on Cane Run Road in Lexington. According to Lexington police, the woman was robbed in the 500 block of Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. The suspects ran away with her personal items. Officers...
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
fox56news.com
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
