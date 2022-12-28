ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

harlanenterprise.net

Gas price decline might halt soon

Gas prices, which had been on a steady decline in Kentucky since the first part of November, appears to be leveling off, according to data reported on Wednesday from GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website. The average price across the state for regular gas as of mid-day...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night

The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Rain showers clearing out as fog sets in

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone and Happy New Years Eve. It has been a rainy Saturday across central and eastern, but temperatures have been in the upper 50s to low 60s so at least it hasn’t been too cold. I know a lot of you will be heading to New Years parties and festivities tonight so here is a breakdown of what to expect. Between 6pm-10pm rain showers will continue to be around across the area, but they start to diminish later on. Here is a snap shot at our future radar for 10:00pm tonight and it shows only a stray shower hanging out with temperatures into the low to mid 50s across all of central and eastern Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy First Week of 2023

Good Sunday and Happy New Year! This brand spanking new year is starting off on a decent note out there today, but it’s about to get active. Thunderstorms and snowflakes are likely as we get into the week ahead. A potent storm system rolls across the plains and into...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY

