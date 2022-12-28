Read full article on original website
Related
harlanenterprise.net
Gas price decline might halt soon
Gas prices, which had been on a steady decline in Kentucky since the first part of November, appears to be leveling off, according to data reported on Wednesday from GasBuddy.com, a crowd-sourced gas price tracking app and website. The average price across the state for regular gas as of mid-day...
wdrb.com
6% sales tax now in effect on dozens of new services in Kentucky
House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. But there's a catch.
wnky.com
Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
wdrb.com
Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
Information for the local farmer
Well, this is it, the last article for 2022. 2023 is knocking on the door and old man winter decided to give much of the country a nice Christ
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
wvlt.tv
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
wkdzradio.com
Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night
The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
WTVQ
Rain showers clearing out as fog sets in
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone and Happy New Years Eve. It has been a rainy Saturday across central and eastern, but temperatures have been in the upper 50s to low 60s so at least it hasn’t been too cold. I know a lot of you will be heading to New Years parties and festivities tonight so here is a breakdown of what to expect. Between 6pm-10pm rain showers will continue to be around across the area, but they start to diminish later on. Here is a snap shot at our future radar for 10:00pm tonight and it shows only a stray shower hanging out with temperatures into the low to mid 50s across all of central and eastern Kentucky.
wdrb.com
New year brings new bargains at 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Year is bringing in new bargains at the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market this weekend. The event is set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Expo Center through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. It features 800 booths with 200 dedicated to antiques and collectibles, including everything from hookahs, to toys to carvings.
wvih.com
Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
wdrb.com
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center
Price of parking going up in Jan. at Ky. Expo Center and downtown convention center. All 2023 parking rates will include state sales tax.
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
kyweathercenter.com
A Busy First Week of 2023
Good Sunday and Happy New Year! This brand spanking new year is starting off on a decent note out there today, but it’s about to get active. Thunderstorms and snowflakes are likely as we get into the week ahead. A potent storm system rolls across the plains and into...
lakercountry.com
Report: Russell County trailing state, national percentages of homes with broadband
Data from the U.S. Census shows that Russell County is trailing the state and national percentages of homes with a broadband internet subscription. The census data reports that from 2017-2021, just over 75 percent of Russell County households have a broadband internet subscription. In Kentucky, that number is 83.6 percent...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
UPDATE on potential for severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane
Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."
Comments / 3