A well-known tipster has been blunt in a recent post concerning the potential future existence of an Apple iPhone 15 mini. LeaksApplePro simply stated, “As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any plans to launch an iPhone 15 mini next year”. It’s a slightly ambiguous comment as it blurs the lines between opinion (“as far as I’m concerned”) and actual leak, but either way it ties in with other recent rumors concerning the Apple iPhone 15 series. For instance, there has already been plenty of discussion about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra appearing, which would help create further differentiation between the iPhone Pro models.

1 DAY AGO