OnePlus 11: New Bionic Motor, Picture Quality Engine and updated charging profile officially previewed ahead of launch
OnePlus is currently suspected of using well-worn display panels in its upcoming 11, even as sister brands such as Vivo and iQOO move on to E6 technology in their competing Android flagships. The company has not done much to dissuade this line of speculation with its latest teasers, to be...
Ulefone Power Armor 18 previewed as a mobile photography flagship rugged smartphone ahead of January 2023 debut
Ulefone has announced the Power Armor 18 as its first rugged Android smartphone of 2023. With its waterdrop-notched 6.58-inch LCD display driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, it has a lot in common with the pre-existing 18T, down to the main ISOCELL HM2 rear camera sensor. However, the 18...
Redmi 8 and POCO X2 additions bring Xiaomi's dreaded end-of-support product list to a total of 90 smartphones
Xiaomi recently updated its end-of-support (EOS) product list, with the latest update taking place on December 25. As pointed out by Xiaomiui, the latest additions to the list were the POCO X2, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A. Smartphones that are added to the EOS list no longer receive official software or firmware support from Xiaomi, and therefore they could end up being prone to security vulnerabilities.
iPad Mini series likely to co-exist alongside a foldable version as a premium alternative in 2025
Apple iPad Foldable Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen. The iPad Mini is projected to be back in late 2023 or early 2024 with a new generation powered by an up-to-date processor for a change. However, according to TF International Securities' well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, its series has a future even beyond that.
No iPhone 15 mini launch on the horizon despite Plus-size sales woes with the Apple iPhone 14 range
A well-known tipster has been blunt in a recent post concerning the potential future existence of an Apple iPhone 15 mini. LeaksApplePro simply stated, “As far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any plans to launch an iPhone 15 mini next year”. It’s a slightly ambiguous comment as it blurs the lines between opinion (“as far as I’m concerned”) and actual leak, but either way it ties in with other recent rumors concerning the Apple iPhone 15 series. For instance, there has already been plenty of discussion about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra appearing, which would help create further differentiation between the iPhone Pro models.
OnePlus Ace 2 is painted as a less premium version of the flagship 11 ahead of its launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. The first-gen OnePlus Ace (or 10R) launched as a smartphone with 150W ultra-fast-charging variants as a unique selling point. However, its successor is thought to take somewhat of a step back with a 100W spec in 2023. Now, more potential details as to its display and rear camera layout have emerged.
iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition is unleashed with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 50MP main rear camera
The final touch to its 2022 Neo7 series has most of the same specs as its flagship variant, although it swaps the Dimensity 9000+ SoC for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It may not be the latest or greatest Qualcomm chipset for smartphones out there any more, although iQOO asserts that it is still more than capable of cracking 1.1 million in terms of AnTuTu Benchmark scores.
Nintendo Switch OLED Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition retail packaging and real-world images leak online
With a Nintendo Switch 2 not due anytime soon and the Switch Pro cancelled, gamers have little to anticipate in the way of new Nintendo hardware. That could change in mid-2023 when the highly-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is set to launch. Nintendo plans to celebrate the iconic launch with a new console.
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Fan Edition model for Galaxy S23 series rumored "dead"
Reports from earlier this week all seemed to indicate that Samsung still has plans to launch the Galaxy S22 FE, and soon too. While the Galaxy S22 FE may be on the way, word on the grapevine leans towards that phone being the last Fan Edition model, with the Galaxy S23 FE seemingly now off the cards.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics card's 3DMark Time Spy benchmark score leaks online
Yet another benchmark showcasing an Ada Lovelace laptop graphics card has shown up online. So far, the high-end GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 have been spotted on Geekbench. While Geekbench is decent for comparing CPUs, one can't say the same for GPUs. This time, the GeForce RTX 4060 smiles for the camera, but in a different (and more pertinent) benchmark.
Boiling hot RX 7900 XTX denied RMA as AMD calls 110 °C junction temperature "normal"
AMD launched the RX 7900 XTX on December 13 with the promise of up to 70% better performance vs the RX 6950 XT. Third-party reviews proved that, although the card performs quite well, the final numbers of the RX 7900 XTX fall short of the 70% target. Some have suggested that the lower-than-expected performance may be the result of faulty drivers and hardware problems. Adding to these controversies, users on Reddit are now reporting that the RX 7900 XTX’s junction temperature can hit 110 °C, resulting in thermal throttling and performance reduction.
OnePlus 11 spec sheet leaks online ahead of launch
OnePlus is set to launch its next premium phones shortly. The OnePlus 11 will make its debut in China on January 4, prior to a February 7 global launch event. Ahead of those dates, though, it appears a spec sheet for the phone has surfaced in the wild, revealing its essential details.
Apple's 2024 OLED iPad Pro tablets to get slight but significant display size bump
We have already reported on a claim made by display supply chain expert Ross Young in regard to Apple launching OLED iPad Pro devices (along with an OLED MacBook Air) at some point in 2024. The same source has now offered up some new information about the refreshed Apple iPad Pro tablets, and it is about their respective sizes. Apparently, the 2024 Apple iPad Pro will come in 11.1-inch and 13-inch display forms.
Flat-screen Galaxy S23 Ultra threatens leaker reputation as new fan-made concept renders show upcoming Samsung flagship in rumored colors
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been rendered in its four. colors of phantom black, cream, green, and lavender. The well-made concept renders come courtesy of TechnizoConcept (via leaker Ahmed Qwaider), who has frequently offered up visually pleasing ideas of what the phones of the Galaxy S23 series could look like. This time around, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is dressed in the colorways that have already been mentioned in two separate leaks, with the green model shown from the front and rear.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop graphics card trades blows with the GeForce RTX 3090 on Geekbench
As the Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs' release date approaches, more and more SKUs are beginning to leak online. The GeForce RTX 4080 was spotted on Geekbench not too long ago, and now, it is the GeForce RTX 4090's turn. The listing also sheds light on the AD103-powered graphics card's specifications.
Deal | Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop with RTX 3060 on sale with an enticing 34% discount
One of the best-performing RTX 3060 gaming laptops on the market has now been discounted by more than US$500, which makes the Asus TUF Gaming F15 a quite intriguing choice in the price range around US$1,000. It will probably take some more time until truly affordable RTX 4000-powered gaming laptops...
Apple AirPods Pro Year of the Rabbit Special Edition announced
2023 is to be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar, and Apple has decided to mark this change in advance with new Special Editions of the AirPods Pro. They follow the tradition of their predecessors with additional distinctive, cutesy graphics super-imposed on the typical blank white packaging and charging case, found just below the indicator LED in the latter case.
