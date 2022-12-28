ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Patriot Country

Patriots vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the 2022 season, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.
Yardbarker

Cardinals favorites to land ex-Saints coach Sean Payton

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is the hottest name on the coaching free agent market, and he’s sure to have his pick of team’s vying for his services. Bookies.com released its odds for which team Payton will ultimately land with, and the Arizona Cardinals are listed as the favorite to win the Payton sweepstakes at +250 odds with an implied probability of 28.6%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy