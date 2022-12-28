Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
Report: Giants want Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley back long-term
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both enjoying career years. They are also both impending free agents. General manager Joe Schoen has important decisions to make on each in the coming months and it would appear he’d like both Jones and Barkley to return.
'It Kills' Lamar Jackson Being Sidelined
Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson.
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl Contenders
As the season winds down and the playoff positioning ramps up, I thought it would be a good idea to pen my final article of 2022 by looking into mid-2023 and what that will look like for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
La Canfora: A Sean Payton return to Saints is possible, but would it make sense?
The NFL rumor mill never really sleeps, but it seems to have woken up early in the 2022 season, particularly as it pertains to the Saints and former head coach Sean Payton. Here’s what Audacy NFL Insider Jason La Canfora had to say on the subject.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Despite Record, Cardinals Know Falcons' Offense Has Weapons
The Arizona Cardinals are set to see an Atlanta Falcons offense that hasn't exactly taken the league by storm this year, but weapons still present themselves both through the air and on the ground as well.
Patriots vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch
As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the 2022 season, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.
Cardinals favorites to land ex-Saints coach Sean Payton
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is the hottest name on the coaching free agent market, and he’s sure to have his pick of team’s vying for his services. Bookies.com released its odds for which team Payton will ultimately land with, and the Arizona Cardinals are listed as the favorite to win the Payton sweepstakes at +250 odds with an implied probability of 28.6%.
