Luzerne County, PA

Recovery from water damage continues at Luzerne County’s West Side Annex

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com
 4 days ago
Blowers and dehumidifiers have been set up inside Luzerne County’s West Side Annex, which sustained water damage from a pipe that froze and burst, officials said.

Luzerne County’s Veteran Affairs Office and the offices of magisterial District Judge David A. Barilla will be closed the rest of the week due to continued recovery from water damage at the county-owned West Side Annex in Forty Fort, officials said Wednesday.

There had been talk of potential reopening this week, but county Operational Services Division Head Greg Kurtz said Wednesday the building must remain closed while dehumidifiers and fans continue to dry the interior.

The annex is located at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

County Engineer William McIntosh had responded to a report of a water issues at the structure Monday evening and found flooding inside and outside the property. After water service to the building was shut off, McIntosh said he made arrangements for a damage restoration company to come to the building Tuesday morning to start drying the interior.

McIntosh said Wednesday the pipe has been repaired, and drying efforts continue.

Kurtz said an insurance claim has been submitted.

County Court Administrator Paul Hindmarsh said some hearings that had been scheduled before Barilla this week were continued. Fines can be paid online through a link posted under the court section at luzernecounty.org, he said.

