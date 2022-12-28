Read full article on original website
Lady London Describes Co-Signs From Nas & Busta Rhymes In “On The Come Up”
Lady London joins HNHH for the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” where she discusses her dream collab, co-signs from Nas & Busta Rhymes, and more. East coast-born rapper Lady London didn’t intentionally fall into the world of music – her initial ten-year plan involved pursuing a medical education – but in March of 2018, she tried her hand at rapping and subsequently went viral after uploading her first video online. “You just can’t run from destiny, I think,” Lady London shared of her life being turned upside after blowing up.
Math Hoffa Lists His Top Rap Groups Of All Time
The battle rapper shared his controversial list in an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 27). The argument surrounding who’s the greatest rap group of all time is certainly a complicated one. There’s a rather long list of legendary collectives within hip-hop who are worthy of a mention. On...
Uncle Murda Reveals Names On “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda is gearing up for the release of “Rap Up 2022.”. We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.
Smoke DZA & The Smokers Club Drop New Album “Money For Dummies”
Smoke DZA just released a new album, Money For Dummies, right before 2023 rolls around. Still, it follows a run of great releases this year like his October project 10,000 HRS. Moreover, he released it along with his brand The Smokers Club and the announcement of a new record label. Furthermore, this album matches that excitement with a great set of tracks.
Jackboy Hits Kodak Black With $2 Million Boxing Challenge
Jackboy thinks he could do some serious damage. Jackboy and Kodak Black have been engaged in a beef for a little over a year now. It all started due to some of Jackboy’s complaints while on Kodak’s label. He felt as though he was not being paid fairly, which ultimately led to quite a bit of discord between the two.
Emily Ratajkowski Is Over Pete Davidson, Sources Say She’s “Single & Totally Happy”
Pete Davidson hasn’t been so lucky in love this year. After romancing two of the most lusted-after women on the planet, though, it’s likely he’ll have his pick of the litter once he starts planning his 2023 dates. As you’ll recall, he began 2022 in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. Once that came to an end, he and Emily Ratajkowski were making headlines together.
Coi Leray Says She Freestyled “Players” Single In One Take
After a bit of a lull, Coi Leray is back in action. For a moment there, it seemed as if social media channels were flooded with news and updates about Leray. Whether she was celebrating collaborations with Nicki Minaj or verbally sparring with her father, Benzino, the rapper was at the top of her game as her star continued to rise.
