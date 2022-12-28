Lady London joins HNHH for the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” where she discusses her dream collab, co-signs from Nas & Busta Rhymes, and more. East coast-born rapper Lady London didn’t intentionally fall into the world of music – her initial ten-year plan involved pursuing a medical education – but in March of 2018, she tried her hand at rapping and subsequently went viral after uploading her first video online. “You just can’t run from destiny, I think,” Lady London shared of her life being turned upside after blowing up.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO