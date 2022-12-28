Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
WKRN
TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues
The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
WATE
Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training underway for successor
Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to his country and his successor is waiting in the "wings." Lori Tucker visits the American Eagle Foundation to learn more.
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
Explore the people, places and events of Hidden Tennessee
From waterfalls, to ancient markings in caves, and a hidden city under a lake, there are numerous areas of Tennessee that can be considered hidden gems.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
independentappeal.com
Report shows Tennessee's financial position improved $7.4B last fiscal year
(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s financial position is $7.4 billion better than it was the year before, according to the state’s recently released Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. And the state has a combined fund balance of $19.2 billion, up $5.4 billion from the year before. That leaves...
Help keep Chronic Wasting Disease from spreading: Input wanted for new TWRA plan
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking the public's input as they work to create a plan to limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease over the next five years.
wpln.org
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
Quiet year for tornadoes in 2022 across Middle TN, National Weather Service says
While Middle Tennessee saw a record-high number of confirmed tornadoes in 2021, the following year proved to be the opposite with just one tornado.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
independentappeal.com
Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year.
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred.
