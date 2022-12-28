ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues

The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA

Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
TENNESSEE STATE
independentappeal.com

Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies

(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy