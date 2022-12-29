The 1st legal weed dispensary in New York opens in the city Thursday

The start of the legal sale of marijuana in NYC is what lawmakers are hoping will help right the wrongs of the past.

We do expect a long line heading into Housing Works Cannabis Company, an organization that supports formerly incarcerated New Yorkers.

Those very first sales of pot will be at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Greenwich Village. The dispensary will open on Thursday.

Housing Works is a nonprofit organization that supports formerly incarcerated New Yorkers . It is also the largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization. They operate everything from thrift shops to bookstores to support their mission.

The first official sale is expected to take place at 11:45 Thursday morning, following a press conference attended by the Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander.

Appropriately, the public sale will not begin until 4:20 p.m.

First, New York decriminalized weed, then it legalized it. But many people believe the repairs are not done yet.

By involving nonprofit organizations like Housing Works in the selling of weed and local farmers in production, the state hopes to make the industry as equitable as possible.

Regardless of equity, it is clear that the sale of legal cannabis in the state of New York will be a success.

One worker at Housing Works Cannabis Company, Sasha Nutgent, said ahead of their launch, "It's extremely exciting and nerve-wracking because we are cutting it close. But we're getting it open on time."

And the demand is high for their grand opening.

"We have an RSVP list that will not stop growing," Nutgent said.

The dispensary is located at 750 Broadway in the Astor Place neighborhood, and on Thursday it will be serving patrons until 7:10 p.m. Moving forward, Housing Works Cannabis Co.'s hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

All proceeds from their dispensary sales will go to their parent organization, which was founded in 1990 to address HIV/AIDs and homelessness.

So far, the New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved 36 additional Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. In the coming months, the state is expected to issue 139 more.

To help more businesses get their storefronts up and running, the state released guidance earlier this month to allow licensed vendors to deliver marijuana by bikes and scooters.

Even though recreational weed was legalized in the state back in 2021, legal sales have not been allowed until now. Illegal sellers have been in operation for many months around the city and across the state.

Be prepared to show proof that you are 21 years of age or older

There will be limitations on how much you can buy, depending on the product

Initial menus and product offerings will be limited

You cannot resell the cannabis products you buy

In areas where tobacco smoking is prohibited, so is smoking pot

Do not drive while under the influence of marijuana

Keep the cannabis products you purchase within the state of New York, crossing state lines with marijuana is a federal offense

Long lines are expected at the first dispensaries, so be ready to wait

If you plan to purchase at Housing Works Cannabis Co. in the coming days, they are currently a cash only business.

"A lot of people don't realize the illegal smoke shops are drivers of crime also. We've had a series of people who have been targeting these illegal smoke shops that are sprouting up all over our city. And we think the legal cannabis industry is going to balance out the illegal. And then our coordination, we are going to zero in on them to make sure they don't sprout up all over the city," Mayor Adams said.

Officials caution you not to head over to Jersey to buy weed and bring it back to NYC because that is still illegal.

