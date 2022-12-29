The 1st legal weed dispensary in New York opens in the city Thursday
The start of the legal sale of marijuana in NYC is what lawmakers are hoping will help right the wrongs of the past. We do expect a long line heading into Housing Works Cannabis Company, an organization that supports formerly incarcerated New Yorkers. Those very first sales of pot will be at Housing Works Cannabis Company in Greenwich Village. The dispensary will open on Thursday. Housing Works is a nonprofit organization that supports formerly incarcerated New Yorkers . It is also the largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization. They operate everything from thrift shops to bookstores to support their mission. The first official sale is expected to take place at 11:45 Thursday morning, following a press conference attended by the Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. Appropriately, the public sale will not begin until 4:20 p.m. First, New York decriminalized weed, then it legalized it. But many people believe the repairs are not done yet. By involving nonprofit organizations like Housing Works in the selling of weed and local farmers in production, the state hopes to make the industry as equitable as possible. Regardless of equity, it is clear that the sale of legal cannabis in the state of New York will be a success. One worker at Housing Works Cannabis Company, Sasha Nutgent, said ahead of their launch, "It's extremely exciting and nerve-wracking because we are cutting it close. But we're getting it open on time." And the demand is high for their grand opening. "We have an RSVP list that will not stop growing," Nutgent said. The dispensary is located at 750 Broadway in the Astor Place neighborhood, and on Thursday it will be serving patrons until 7:10 p.m. Moving forward, Housing Works Cannabis Co.'s hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. All proceeds from their dispensary sales will go to their parent organization, which was founded in 1990 to address HIV/AIDs and homelessness. So far, the New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved 36 additional Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. In the coming months, the state is expected to issue 139 more. To help more businesses get their storefronts up and running, the state released guidance earlier this month to allow licensed vendors to deliver marijuana by bikes and scooters. Even though recreational weed was legalized in the state back in 2021, legal sales have not been allowed until now. Illegal sellers have been in operation for many months around the city and across the state. What you should know before purchasing legal weed in NY:
