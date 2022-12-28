ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, MO

Washington Missourian

Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year

After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
WASHINGTON, MO
starvedrock.media

In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing

GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
GRANITE CITY, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022

The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

LeGrand’s Market in St. Louis Hills is a local landmark

The story of LeGrand’s Market in St. Louis Hills is really a tale of three different businesses. Although owner Jim LeGrand bought the business in 1987, the customers who line up at his deli counter today are witnesses to an inheritance that dates back almost a century. In 1977,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023

Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE

