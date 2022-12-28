Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington dress shop will be under new ownership in new year
After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale
The famed St. Louis music venue closed its doors last summer
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
starvedrock.media
In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing
GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
Way Out Club’s estate sale includes some St. Louis music history
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Way Out Club closed in August 2021 after giving fans of the quirky bar a few months to say goodbye. Over the past 25 years, the music venue in the 2500 block of Jefferson Avenue has hosted an eclectic mix of bands. Now, they are giving former patrons a chance […]
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
KMOV
South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building. “These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet. Nisbet is the...
Southwest Moves 7,000 Pieces of Luggage in St. Louis to a 'Secure' Warehouse
The carrier is working to reunite people with their baggage, but there's a huge backlog
feastmagazine.com
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
St. Louis restaurant closed, employees without pay after cold weather causes burst pipe
ST. LOUIS — The Shaved Duck was closed Thursday, and its employees had no income after cold weather caused a pipe burst. The flooding forced the barbeque restaurant in St. Louis to temporarily close its doors due to the extensive damage left behind. "The restaurant will be closed indefinitely...
saucemagazine.com
LeGrand’s Market in St. Louis Hills is a local landmark
The story of LeGrand’s Market in St. Louis Hills is really a tale of three different businesses. Although owner Jim LeGrand bought the business in 1987, the customers who line up at his deli counter today are witnesses to an inheritance that dates back almost a century. In 1977,...
stlmag.com
13 St. Louis dining trends to watch in 2023
Remember when you tasted your last real tomato in, oh, say mid-September? After that, tomatoes started tasting like a spongy slice of Styrofoam. Well, they still don’t taste like they do in July, dripping and ruby red, eaten over the kitchen sink to catch the juices that splurt out gloriously. But compared to the limp, pale rings of vegetal mediocrity we got for three seasons in the past, the quality of fresh tomatoes has really upped the game, from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. The exquisite stack salad at Napoli III, for instance, included a tomato that tasted of July, even though we ate it in October.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
Couple takes nearly $600 rideshare from St. Louis to Omaha after flight issues
A delayed flight, turned into a missed connection, but two flight changes later, one couple decided to take a nearly $600 Uber ride from St. Louis to Omaha.
KMOV
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
feastmagazine.com
The sweets from these gluten-free bakers will make you forget you're eating allergy-free
Many people opt for gluten-free treats out of necessity, for themselves or for others. But gluten-free baked goods have come a long way in recent years, and the St. Louis area is home to an abundance of makers and bakers who specialize in allergy-free goodies for parties and for every day.
Comments / 0