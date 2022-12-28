Read full article on original website
Rattlers Prepare for SWAC Opener Against Bethune-Cookman
Tallahassee, FL | Florida A&M women's basketball prepares for their SWAC opener against rival Bethune-Cookman Monday, January 2, at Al Lawson. Who: Florida A&M (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) Where: Al Lawson Center. Where to watch: FAMU Athletics Facebook, Rattlers Sports Network. Last Outing. Dylan Horton totaled...
No. 1 Purdue Basketball Ready for Upcoming Challenges in Big Ten Play
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball ends 2022 with an undefeated record but soon faces the challenges that come with Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are looking forward to conference competition after falling short of its goals a season ago. The team welcomes Rutgers to Mackey Arena...
Purdue Football: Citrus Bowl Opt Outs - Offense
Purdue’s offense in the Citrus Bowl will be totally different than the offense that helped win the Big 10 West. Opt outs and transfers have taken a toll on key positions, and removed key contributors from the program. I can assure you, LSU does not care. If the Boilermakers...
PHOTO GALLERY: No. 1 Purdue Basketball Defeats Florida AM
Purdue basketball closed its nonconference schedule with an 82-49 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday to improve to 13-0 on the season. Relive the action by scrolling through 15 photos from Mackey Arena.
Can Purdue Upset LSU?
Purdue is heading into what most people, even homers like us, will acknowledge is a difficult game against LSU. Purdue will be without 3 of their 4 top offensive weapons due to opt outs, two of their offensive lineman due to injury and transfer, and two of their top defenders due to opt outs and the draft/vanishing into the night. What I'm saying is it’s gonna be tough.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Delphi paves way for development in 2023
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — This town's mayor is looking back on what she calls a successful 2022. Mayor Anita Werling says accomplishments over the past year in Delphi will set the stage for developments in 2023. The city recently rolled out its first-ever comprehensive land-use plan. Meanwhile, developers announced...
Man formally charged in shooting, robbery spree across Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors formally charged a man on Thursday in a robbery and shooting last week. Marshawn Boles, 23, is accused of shooting into a man's home on North 10th Street late Friday after an argument over $40-worth of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
Waste Management customers say trash hasn't been picked up in weeks
Waste Management acquired Ray’s Trash Service in Sept. 2022 and the transition is expected to be compete in early Feb. 2023. In the meantime, customers are complaining about delays and misses.
Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post
A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
