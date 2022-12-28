Read full article on original website
mississippiscoreboard.com
SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON
Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
Coach’s Clipboard: Provine Point Guard Javian Watkins
In this week’s Coach’s Clipboard, Jeremy Harrell and David Edelstein discuss Provine point guard Javian Watkins’ play in the Bassa Holiday Invitational.
ralphiereport.com
Jackson State CB Tayvion Beasley transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders is bringing another former Tiger along in Boulder. Jackson State cornerback Tayvion Beasley made it official on Saturday, committing to Prime and Colorado. The three-star recruit out of Bellflower, Calif. was part of the 2022 class and went to JSU over Oregon, USC and Arizona State. He was ranked No. 97 in California and No. 8 overall in Southern California. An interesting sidenote is Beasley comes from St. John Bosco, the same high school as Forever Buff Shay Fields.
vicksburgnews.com
VHS defeated Union City 66-47
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball team defeated Union City 66-47 on Thursday. Davian Williams led the Gators with 22 points and Kealon Bass pitched in 10 on the night. Markel Derby put up nine and Tyler Henderson contributed eight while both Kamryn Bailey and Jalen Banks added six. Mikey Johnson and Jaylin Jackson both scored two in the win.
WLBT
3-hole mini-golf course coming to Northeast Jackson park
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular park in Northeast Jackson will soon have another attraction for visitors - a three-hole mini golf course. Park Golf, working along with First Tee of Central Mississippi, is building a mini course on a little less than an acre of land next to the playground at Parham Bridges Park.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
Boil water notice lifted for some areas in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson. Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is […]
WLOX
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a Jackson man. Robert Earl Smith, 60, of Jackson, is described as 6′0″ tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, September 8 around 5 p.m. MBI...
Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec....
WLBT
Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away
CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
WAPT
Drone being used to identify water leaks around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Leaders are using new technology to help find water leaks and main breaks in Jackson. The Mississippi State Department of Health posted the photos on Twitter. Crews are using drones with thermal imaging to detect water leaks in hard-to-access rural areas around the city. Leaks appear...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
