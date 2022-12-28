Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Mountain Busyness Causes Delays
DULUTH, Minn. — Delays and long wait times have been frustrating for some visitors of Spirit Mountain. The hill acknowledges there have been some issues, but that this happens during the busy holiday season. One family who visited Spirit Mountain on Tuesday sent their concerns to the Mayor and...
What Were The Top Baby Names In Duluth For 2022 According To St. Luke’s?
What's in a name? A lot. The name we're given when we're born by our parents generally sticks with us for the rest of our lives. And just like a lot of other things - fashion, foods, activities - baby names seem to come and go; names that might have been popular decades ago seem to vanish with the trends.
FOX 21 Online
USPS Addresses Mail And Delivery Delays In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’ve been waiting weeks to receive your mail or packages, you’re not alone. A Minnesota-based spokesperson for the Post Office tells FOX21 that the Duluth postal management is aware of the delays. To tackle it, the post offices in Duluth are paying overtime...
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
Federal Funds To Rebuild 2018 Flood-Damaged Bridge South Of Superior
It's been a little bit of a wait. It's also been a long drive for many But it appears that the Nemadji River bridge that crosses County Highway W near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border will finally get rebuilt, following the damage that occured in June 2018. The bridge on County Highway...
Snowy December: Where 2022 ranks all time for Twin Cities, Duluth
It's been a snowy December in Minnesota and the flakes aren't done falling yet. In a typical December, MSP Airport, which serves as the official measurement station for the Twin Cities, gets 11.5 inches of snow. It's the second snowiest month on average, trailing the January's 12.1 inches. This year,...
northernnewsnow.com
Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth. The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads. Authorities said...
WDIO-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Superior
A Superior family has been displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 1300 block of N. 17th Street, just before 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a second story window. Officials say the fire started in an...
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
FOX 21 Online
Snowmobile Trails in Rough Condition
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Snowmobile clubs spend hundreds of hours preparing trails for the season opening, and this year has given them a new challenge. Northwest Trails is the organization that oversees all of the ATV and snowmobile trails in Douglas County. One of the six clubs associated with the organization is Drift Dodgers, which is responsible for maintaining 84 miles of these county trails.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
Here’s Where Duluth Area Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees
Another Chrismtas had come and gone and while everyone hopefully remains in the Christmas spirit for a long time to come, it will eventully be time to take down those real trees. The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District is encouraging everyone to utilize their Treecycling program and recycle their fresh-cut...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
