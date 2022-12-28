Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Brati, Libarian, Gaddes Lead Nitros Past San Marino
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team snapped its four-game losing streak by defeating visiting San Marino, 10-5, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Brina Brati registered a game-high four goals, Lori Libarian scored three...
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Blanks Hoover; Nitros Fall to Pasadena
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team finished competing in the Best in the West Tournament last Saturday. The Falcons edged Apple Valley, 1-0, as Cameron Ouye scored the deciding goal on an assist by...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team narrowly lost at Muir High in Pasadena, 49-47, in a Pacific League game last Friday, as Sam Horning racked up 22 points, including six 3-pointers, with six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
outlooknewspapers.com
FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
easyreadernews.com
Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mayor to Travel Down 134th Rose Parade Route Accompanied by Family and Friends
Publisher’s Note: An earlier version of this story was truncated and omitted the fact that Vannia De La Cuba, the Mayor’s deputy who has supported him in his Council/Mayor roles for over 20 years, will also ride with the Mayor. We apologize for this error. Mayor Victor M....
Laist.com
The “Waste Warriors” Are Back To The Rescue In Burbank
2023 Rose Parade: Why It’s Not Happening on Jan. 1, How to Watch, and More
The Rose Parade is never held on Sundays, which means the 2023 event will take on Monday, Jan. 2. You can watch it live on NBC.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Coming Up Roses
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court, which will ride on their special float during Monday’s Rose Parade, includes (from left) Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg, Adrian Crick, 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Salia Baligh, Zoë Denoncourt and Sahanna Rajinikanthan.
outlooknewspapers.com
The Reverend’s Miracle
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Rev. Michael Lehman was hiking in Los Angeles with a friend when he spotted Adventist Health Glendale perched atop a hill in the distance. He would have never imagined that just a short time later, he would be a patient there.
coloradoboulevard.net
What to Do After the Parade!
When the Parade is over, it may take you longer to get home than the time it took to get to the Parade!. You’ve got many choices after the Parade. You can head to the ‘Rose Parade Showcase of Floats’ (Washington & Sierra Madre Blvd) to view the floats up close. Or you can start heading to the Rose Bowl and enjoy the game. Or you can linger a bit in town and check out the taste and flavor of our City. Here’s our advice on how to avoid the “After the Parade” traffic.
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
Outside Fire Extends into Marketplace
Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department doused flames in a commercial building early Friday morning which began as an outside fire and extended into the Sherman Way Marketplace. Firefighters were on scene of the fire just after 3:00 a.m. Dec. 30, in the 13600 block of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Christian School Embraces Christmas Spirit
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Parents recently caught up with friends as their children shopped at the Pasadena Christian School’s Christmas Breakfast and the “for kids only” Christmas store held on campus. For some students, this was very exciting moment...
foxla.com
Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
