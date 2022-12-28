ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Brati, Libarian, Gaddes Lead Nitros Past San Marino

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team snapped its four-game losing streak by defeating visiting San Marino, 10-5, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Brina Brati registered a game-high four goals, Lori Libarian scored three...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

CVHS Blanks Hoover; Nitros Fall to Pasadena

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team finished competing in the Best in the West Tournament last Saturday. The Falcons edged Apple Valley, 1-0, as Cameron Ouye scored the deciding goal on an assist by...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity boys’ basketball team narrowly lost at Muir High in Pasadena, 49-47, in a Pacific League game last Friday, as Sam Horning racked up 22 points, including six 3-pointers, with six rebounds, one steal and one assist.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Laist.com

The “Waste Warriors” Are Back To The Rescue In Burbank

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Coming Up Roses

First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court, which will ride on their special float during Monday’s Rose Parade, includes (from left) Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg, Adrian Crick, 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Salia Baligh, Zoë Denoncourt and Sahanna Rajinikanthan.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

The Reverend’s Miracle

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Rev. Michael Lehman was hiking in Los Angeles with a friend when he spotted Adventist Health Glendale perched atop a hill in the distance. He would have never imagined that just a short time later, he would be a patient there.
GLENDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

What to Do After the Parade!

When the Parade is over, it may take you longer to get home than the time it took to get to the Parade!. You’ve got many choices after the Parade. You can head to the ‘Rose Parade Showcase of Floats’ (Washington & Sierra Madre Blvd) to view the floats up close. Or you can start heading to the Rose Bowl and enjoy the game. Or you can linger a bit in town and check out the taste and flavor of our City. Here’s our advice on how to avoid the “After the Parade” traffic.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
Key News Network

Outside Fire Extends into Marketplace

Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department doused flames in a commercial building early Friday morning which began as an outside fire and extended into the Sherman Way Marketplace. Firefighters were on scene of the fire just after 3:00 a.m. Dec. 30, in the 13600 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Christian School Embraces Christmas Spirit

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Parents recently caught up with friends as their children shopped at the Pasadena Christian School’s Christmas Breakfast and the “for kids only” Christmas store held on campus. For some students, this was very exciting moment...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy