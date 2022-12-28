ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
charlotteonthecheap.com

Eighty-Six 2022 — All-day New Year’s Eve Party at Hopfly Brewing

Hopfly Brewing, at 1327 S Mint Street, is hosting an all-day, no-stress New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. No tickets or reservations are required. Just drop by. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in Charlotte!. From...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country

Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages

Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here are 15+ Fun Things To Do This New Year’s Weekend In Charlotte

And that’s a wrap… 2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! We’re full of hope and optimism that 2023 will be just as good, if not better – and this weekend, we’re focused on festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City. Here are 15+ ways to spend this weekend, including the New Year’s holiday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 44 minutes ago. As the state of New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation

Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to “an attempt to locate call” just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

When they arrived, they found a man on the side of Jeff Adams Drive who had been shot multiple times. Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights. Updated: 17 hours ago. This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of...
