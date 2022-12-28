Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com
What to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Day — including free food
Enjoy food and community at one of the breweries that are offering free food, or visit one of the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. It’s a popular tradition to take a hike on the “first day,” so why not get out into nature?
charlotteonthecheap.com
Eighty-Six 2022 — All-day New Year’s Eve Party at Hopfly Brewing
Hopfly Brewing, at 1327 S Mint Street, is hosting an all-day, no-stress New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. No tickets or reservations are required. Just drop by. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events in Charlotte!. From...
country1037fm.com
Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
thecharlottepost.com
Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages
Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Food Rocket: Free Lyft ride voucher with alcohol delivery on New Year’s Eve
Food Rocket is a new local rapid delivery app that lets you order 7,000 grocery items online, including meats, fresh produce, dairy, and Circle K convenience items like snacks, alcohol and tobacco products, to get them delivered to their doors in 10 to 30 minutes. Deliver is free, and if...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
scoopcharlotte.com
Here are 15+ Fun Things To Do This New Year’s Weekend In Charlotte
And that’s a wrap… 2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! We’re full of hope and optimism that 2023 will be just as good, if not better – and this weekend, we’re focused on festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City. Here are 15+ ways to spend this weekend, including the New Year’s holiday.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
WBTV
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 44 minutes ago. As the state of New...
WBTV
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
WBTV
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
WBTV
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
qcnews.com
Man found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to “an attempt to locate call” just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte
When they arrived, they found a man on the side of Jeff Adams Drive who had been shot multiple times. Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights. Updated: 17 hours ago. This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of...
