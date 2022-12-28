Read full article on original website
usfdons.com
USF Athletics Remembers Rev. Joseph F. Eagan, S.J.
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The University of San Francisco family is saddened to acknowledge the recent passing of Rev. Joseph F. Eagan, S.J., who taught at the university for two decades and was an instrumental figure in the building of Negoesco Stadium. Eagan, who taught theology at USF, died...
usfdons.com
Men's Basketball Begins WCC Play Against Santa Clara + San Diego
SANTA CLARA/SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Ready to begin conference play in the Bay Area, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (11-4, 0-0 WCC) will travel to Santa Clara (12-3, 0-0 WCC) to open West Coast Conference action on Thursday night before the Dons return home to host San Diego (7-7, 0-0 WCC) on Saturday afternoon to close out the calendar year.
