(Photos | Courtesy of John Harvey) Bend-based songwriter and producer John Harvey is set to release his second extended play (EP) on Friday January 6, 2023. The EP titled It Makes Me Wonder is Harvey’s follow up to his 2021 single What’s My Drug and first EP Second Chances. In December 2021, Harvey had written all the songs and was ready to begin recording. However, January 2022 brought changes and a new attitude. He decided to scrap all the songs he had written and write all new songs. “I think being an artist is about evolving as a human being,” said Harvey. “I recognized some profound changes in my attitude and outlook on life at the start of 2022. The pandemic seemed over and for the first time in years I felt there was a future, a chance to really live. I knew then that I needed to write new material to capture those feelings.”

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO