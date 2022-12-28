Read full article on original website
Red Chair Gallery Presents Artist Linda Swindle
(Autumn Stillness, 36×48 watercolor on canvas by Linda Swindle) Watercolorist Linda Swindle loves to paint animals. “Animals have a universal appeal,” she says. “I like them because I can give them personality.” Animal portraits, unlike human portraits, do not have to look exactly like the subject, she points out. “I can make them sad, funny or gruff.” In December, Swindle’s animals and other subjects are showcased at Red Chair Gallery.
cascadeae.com
Crowd Favorites Crown City String Quartet Returns to Bend for High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th Season
(Crown City String Quartet. Photography by Leaetta) High Desert Chamber Music’s 15th season continues with crowd favorites, the Crown City String Quartet. As resident string quartet, the group has made over one dozen appearances in Bend over the past 14 years. The group consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular.” Based in the Crown City — Pasadena, California — the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, including the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and San Diego Chamber Orchestra. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.
cascadeae.com
Happy Holidays from the Deschutes Land Trust
Happy holidays from all of us at the Deschutes Land Trust! We hope your winter holiday season has been and continues to be filled with laughter, love and snow!. As we look back on 2022, it’s incredible to see what we accomplished together this year. There has been so much to celebrate, and also so much to look forward to in the new year. We hope you enjoy a look back on the year with our year-end slideshow (more on that below), and appreciate the stunning photography of the amazing places we protect together.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
centraloregonian.com
Prineville Tavern focusing on great seafood, fun atmosphere
For local seafood lovers and for those who loved Crabby’s Bar and Grill, the good news is that Prineville has a new restaurant that will serve excellent seafood and a fun atmosphere. Prineville Tavern recently had their grand opening, and the iconic restaurant is in the old Crabby’s Bar...
Massive solar power project coming to Fort Rock and Christmas Valley Oregon
Residents of sparsely populated Lake County have to get ready for a massive solar power project to be built between the northern towns of Fort Rock and Christmas Valley. According to Michael Kohn from the Bend Bulletin in an article written on Dec. 16th called "Central Oregon solar project could be one of the state's largest", the massive project will cover 3,921 acres.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail
With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region. One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend. A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory for Cascades east slopes extended into Friday
The east slopes of the Cascades, including Sisters, La Pine and Sunriver, are in a winter weather advisory that has been extended into Friday, set to expire around 4 p.m. For Thursday, we see snow lasting throughout the majority of the day taking us into Friday. Temperatures are expected to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters man arrested in theft of $225,000 in construction, heavy equipment
A Sisters man was arrested Tuesday, accused in the theft of some $225,000 of construction and heavy equipment from the Portland and Vancouver, Wash., areas. Police are trying to reunite some of that equipment with their owners. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said that its investigation led to a search...
cascadebusnews.com
Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million
As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Plan for North Hunnell Road Area Announced
The City has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based on an...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Reptile Zone tagged with graffiti 3 days after burglary arrests
The Reptile Zone store in Bend was found vandalized with graffiti Friday morning. It comes three days after police arrested a pair of teens in a November burglary at the store. The words “Animal Abuser” were spray-painted in black on the store’s front door and a window. A profanity was...
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
KTVL
Suspect arrested for organized catalytic converter thefts in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department and the City of Medford say police arrested a man after a multi-year investigation into organized catalytic converter thefts. According to officials, 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King of Medford was arrested at his home in Bend on Dec. 22 by Medford Police Detectives. Last...
