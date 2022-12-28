Read full article on original website
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 offers some of the best high-octane action in the first-person shooter genre, although the game is not without its flaws. Players experience various glitches, errors, and bugs in the game that disrupt the experience. Some of these glitches stop the gameplay midway, halting it abruptly, after which an error report pops up.
As the crowd of fans itching to return to a jetpack era of gaming similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Black Ops 4, or Advanced Warfare continues to grow, streaming superstar Myth thinks 100 Thieves might have the answer they’ve been waiting for. When Black Ops 3...
Ranked matches in Dota 2 don’t always have to be toxic encounters. More often than not, players will stumble upon pleasant and funny teammates that make the game a better place. Popular Dota 2 streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski recently teamed up with a fan of his channel who happened...
Modern Magic: The Gathering cards are powerful and even though Wizards of the Coast has made an effort to power things down from the broken output in 2020, new cards are still being released that consistently redefine formats. This year was all about midrange value and the rise of Black...
Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
There is nothing more frustrating than being a Pokemon Go addict. This addict spends a lot of time in sites that don’t have spawn points, especially in those areas where one of them happens to be your work. But Pokemon Go trainers are reporting more spawn points and even...
Fortnite was released in 2017 for PC and consoles, but its mobile version came along shortly after in 2018. The battle royale is playable on both iOS and Android devices, but only downloadable for players with the Google mobile system through the Epic Games app. For iOS and iPad players, Epic Games’ most popular game is only available through Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Veteran fans of Epic Games’ battle royale, Fortnite, may remember the introduction of wildlife back in Chapter 2 Season 6. While initially only an aesthetic addition to Fortnite’s ever-growing map, both the population and function of the wild have changed over time. Now, sources of healing and mobility, wildlife around the shrinking map are now the subject of a weekly challenge.
A day after many pros publicly complained about not being paid their promised Apex Legends Global Series winnings, it appears that many of those players have finally received their promised payouts. The payments didn’t come without any shortage of public outcries, however. And many players think that’s the only reason those payments were finally completed in the first place.
Over a month ago, Valve dropped a short but huge announcement for an update to CS:GO. While most fans were shocked to see the Active Duty map switch and the exit of Dust II, another huge change to the game was hidden further down in the post. After dominating the...
In Call of Duty DMZ, players can scour the Al Mazrah map, visiting different POIs and locations. Some of these areas are locked at the start of every match, and players must have specific keys to unlock these buildings. Players can unlock these buildings to collect all the loot from inside, and keys can be used multiple times in DMZ. The Zarqwa Market Storage is one of the locked buildings, and it can be unlocked with the corresponding key.
YouTube superstar Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson was modded into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. MrBeast has taken the whole world by storm over the last few years. Not only did he conquer YouTube by just making videos that people really enjoyed, but he used the success of those videos to make extremely extravagant content. He made a video where he recreated Squid Games, gives away lots of money in wild contents, and much more. He then used all of that to help fund a bunch of businesses, such as the very popular fast food chain MrBeast Burger amongst a variety of other things. He also just recently became the most subscribed YouTuber, surpassing PewDiePie, which is a hell of an achievement.
The beauty of the faction missions in Call of Duty’s DMZ is that they can change up the gameplay loop of each run you go on. Sometimes you’ve got to collect a bunch of junk, sometimes you have to take down a whole stronghold, and sometimes you just have to take a somewhat relaxing helo flight.
Fortnite should stop allowing players to legally cheat. Fortnite has made it clear that if you team up with another player in a Battle Royale or Zero Build solo competition, you’ll both be kicked out and banned for some time from playing. After all, it’s a free-for-all, you shouldn’t be able to team up with players to win the game.
