Scarlet Nation
Purdue 82, Florida A&M 49- Game Wrap
#1 Purdue moves to 13-0 on the season in its last non-conference game of the regular season. It didn't take long for Braden Smith to show his appreciation in having Zach Edey back on the floor. After missing his first collegiate game to a 24-hour bug a week ago, Edey...
Scarlet Nation
It's Records and Loss for Hoyas
When Georgetown tipped at 8p EST last night against DePaul, obviously the design was to win, a victory that would end their program record 27 straight losses to consecutive high major/Power 6 teams, a swoon that started last season and includes 20 straight BIG EAST setbacks in 2021-22 (including a BIG EAST Tournament loss to Seton Hall). Add three additional league losses this year to their regrettable total.
