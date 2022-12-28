Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
The White Supremacist Origins of Exercise, and 6 Other Surprising Facts About the History of U.S. Physical Fitness
And six other surprising facts about the history of fitness in America.
NPR
China grapples with COVID surge that may be the worst since the pandemic began
China is grappling with what might be its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic. Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed. Infections have spread so fast since emergency measures were lifted earlier this month that several countries, including India, Japan, Italy and the U.S., are requiring COVID-19 tests for passengers from China. Global concern that new variants could emerge prompted those moves. Joining us now is Beijing-based Associated Press reporter Dake Kang, who recently visited Chinese hospitals treating COVID patients.
NPR
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
NPR's Emily Feng speaks with Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University, and Nadia Schadlow, senior fellow at Hudson Institute, about the Biden administration's China policy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about...
The Jewish Press
Israel Set to Tax Foreign Government Support for Civil NGOs
The new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pass a law that would tax foreign government support for civil nonprofit organizations, Haaretz reported Thursday. The move, written into the coalition agreement between Likud and Otzma Yehudit, is expected to take place 180 days from Thursday, the day...
Crypto collapses, Mone’s masks and golden goodbyes: the 2022 Observer business awards
Hollywood has the Oscars, literature has the Booker prize and sport has the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. But in the world of business there is little chance to recognise the achievements of its luminaries (beyond boring trade awards or the occasional criminal trial). So every year the Observer business agenda column sets out to right that wrong. Here are our awards for the industry titans of 2022.
NPR
One of Taiwan's biggest pop stars is challenging the boundaries of Taiwanese identity
TERESA TENG: (Singing in non-English language). FENG: But a whole new generation of musicians is emerging who sing not in Chinese but in languages native to Taiwan - musicians like Abao, one of Taiwan's biggest pop stars. Abao is Paiwan, one of the island's 16 recognized Indigenous groups, and she sings in Paiwan, an Austronesian language. It's genre-bending music that is challenging the boundaries of Taiwanese identity. In person, Abao is vibrant. We met for dinner recently in the recesses of Taiwan's national theater. Our conversation was frequently punctuated by her belly laughs...
‘It’s very tough’: UK castles, museums, theatres to close as energy prices hit
Theatres, museums, castles and other heritage sites are making staff redundant, turning down the heating, shutting rooms to the public and closing early. The findings come from research that shows nine in 10 such sites across the UK now fear for their future. The alarming findings reveal that 84% are...
NPR
Andrew Callaghan on new Jan. 6 documentary 'This Place Rules'
Next week marks two years since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. This month, a monumental congressional report recommends federal criminal charges against former President Trump for his role in the attack. Now a new documentary on HBO attempts to peel back the beliefs and events that led to that day.
NPR
Encore: China's protesters say Apple keeps tools that help them off the App Store
Protesters in China say Apple keeps tools that help them get around censorship off the App Store. Now the company has to contend with pressure from China's residents who aren't happy about it. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to protest the...
NPR
Morning news brief
The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
NPR
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
Audio will be available later today. For decades, Taiwan residents have accepted Washington's deliberately ambiguous stance towards the island. But Chinese aggression is causing people there to demand stronger security commitments.
NPR
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
NPR
Artificial Intelligence made big leaps in 2022 — is that exciting or scary?
So was 2022 the year that advancements in artificial intelligence made the world a much scarier place, or does it just feel that way? Put another way, did I write this introduction, or did a chat bot?. Brian Christian is author of the bestselling book "The Alignment Problem," and he's...
Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico's peso could lose solid gains in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico's rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.
Ars Technica
Ancient Chinese text reveals earliest known record of a candidate aurora
There's rarely time to write about every cool science-y story that comes our way. So this year, we're once again running a special Twelve Days of Christmas series of posts, highlighting one science story that fell through the cracks in 2022, each day from December 25 through January 5. Today: New analysis of an ancient Chinese text revealed the earliest candidate aurora yet found, predating the next oldest by three centuries.
NPR
After record drug deaths, there have been major reforms in addiction treatment
The opioid epidemic surged in 2022 — killing record numbers of Americans, but help may be on the way in the form of more aid to communities and major reforms in opioid addiction treatment. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil...
NPR
U.S. Supreme Court will wait until 2023 to hear arguments on border restrictions
The Supreme Court will wait until next year to hear arguments on the border restrictions known as Title 42. But a group of 19 state attorneys general, all Republicans, scored a victory this week after the justices left in place, at least temporarily, the constraints that the Trump administration implemented as a public health order. Since March of 2020, Title 42 has let U.S. border agents turn away migrants as soon as they cross the southern border on the basis of warding off COVID-19. Arizona is one of the states challenging the end of Title 42. Arizona's attorney general is Mark Brnovich.
