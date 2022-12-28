Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
NDSU dominates UND to pick up conference win
NDSU dominated from start to finish, beating rival UND 71-49 in Grand Forks on Friday night. The Bison led for the whole game besides UND getting out to a 2-0 start. NDSU led by as many as 26 in this one and dominated in every facet of the game. The Bison shot 48.1% from the floor and 10-21 from the three point line and held UND to 30.2% for the game. NDSU was led by Grant Nelson with 18 points while Andrew Morgan pitched in with 15 points and Boden Skunberg added 14 points. UND was led by Tsotne Tsartsidze and A'Jahni Levias with 10 points. The Bison move to 1-2 in conference play while UND falls to 0-2.
herosports.com
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
kvrr.com
$150k Powerball ticket sold in Fargo hasn’t been claimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 bought in Fargo hasn’t been claimed. The winner bought it at the Casey’s on 45th Street South July 18th. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000. It also had the power play option tripling the money.
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man accused of Attempted Murder, other charges committed to North Dakota State Hospital
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, is now in the custody of the North Dakota State Hospital. Court documents filed Tuesday obtained by WDAY Radio show 28-year-old Maichael Yousa has been committed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for augers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
Comments / 0