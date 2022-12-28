Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Aptiv (APTV) Gains 20% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
Aptiv PLC APTV shares have had an impressive run on the bourses in the past three months. The stock has gained 20% compared with the 2.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 4.7% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Aptiv remains exposed...
NASDAQ
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
Is Red Robin (RRGB) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2023 Too?
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB has plunged 66.1% year to date, compared with the industry’s decline of 10.2%. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to inflationary pressures. A decline in margin continues to affect the company. During the quarter, the cost of sales rose 12.7% year over...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer and...
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: December 30, 2022—CDs Pay More Than 4%
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.16% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, the average CD yields are climbing. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $146.31, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.93 in the previous session. Vivint Smart Home has gained 21.8% since the start of the year compared to the -27.4% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -27.8% return for the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry.
NASDAQ
4 Best Areas of Q4 Up At Least 20% & Their Top ETFs
The fourth quarter of 2022 is just about to wrap up. The broader market has posted mixed performance during this time frame mainly due to moderately-high inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
As the calendar flips to 2023, a few stocks are reaching screaming-buy territory. While I'm a long-term investor, I still pay attention to short-term movements to pounce on fantastic buying opportunities. I can increase my long-term return percentage by grabbing stocks on sale. Two stocks that can help me accomplish...
NASDAQ
American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.95, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed at $81.91, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the server technology...
NASDAQ
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0