newstalknewengland.com

South High wins Tourney at Home

The second game of Holiday Tournament play was the second and final game at South High in the Coaches 4 Change Tournament and was this tournament’s Championship Game between The South High Colonials and The Worcester Tech Eagles. Both teams coming off big statement wins in Tuesday’s action of...
WORCESTER, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Cinderella Comes to Ball!!

Prior to tip-off of game 3 of Holiday tournament action between the Shrewsbury High Colonials and the Wachusett Mountaineers. I had a chance to speak with the Mountaineers media team beside us in the booth at Assumption College, and asked them who should I look out for and they said two names “Jake Chaisson and Anthony Zingarella”
SHREWSBURY, MA
newstalknewengland.com

The Highlanders Keep Rolling

With a 5-0 start to the season that included a Josiah Reyes buzzer beater. Coach Jermaine Chavis and the Doherty High Highlanders were coming into this game versus the Shrewsbury High Colonials with nothing but momentum. The game started with a 10 to 8 first quarter with the Highlanders only...
SHREWSBURY, MA
bucknellbison.com

Women's Basketball Hosts Holy Cross in Patriot League Opening Salvo

LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team commences Patriot League play with a prime battle against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison and the Crusaders split last season's two game series. Last time out, Bucknell concluded nonconference play with a...
LEWISBURG, PA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season

WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
WORCESTER, MA
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?

Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Boston Globe

South Boston rowhouse goes from rundown to run of show

Architect Owen Thomas worked with hands-on homeowners to turn a wreck of a house into a light-filled, minimalist family home. “I was on Redfin every day for a year before I saw this house,” Jake Cacciapaglia said about the severely rundown rowhouse in South Boston that his family of four now calls home. “That there were only three photos posted hinted that there was hidden value,” Cacciapaglia said.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Your Guide to the Biggest Concerts Coming to Greater Boston in 2023

Live music was one of the pandemic's major casualties in 2020 and for much of 2021, but concerts seem to be full steam ahead in Greater Boston as 2023 quickly approaches. Some of music's biggest names are hitting the road in the coming year, and many of them are including stops in Greater Boston. Here's a look at some of the shows slated to play the Bay State in the new year.
BOSTON, MA

