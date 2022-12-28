Read full article on original website
newstalknewengland.com
South High wins Tourney at Home
The second game of Holiday Tournament play was the second and final game at South High in the Coaches 4 Change Tournament and was this tournament’s Championship Game between The South High Colonials and The Worcester Tech Eagles. Both teams coming off big statement wins in Tuesday’s action of...
newstalknewengland.com
Cinderella Comes to Ball!!
Prior to tip-off of game 3 of Holiday tournament action between the Shrewsbury High Colonials and the Wachusett Mountaineers. I had a chance to speak with the Mountaineers media team beside us in the booth at Assumption College, and asked them who should I look out for and they said two names “Jake Chaisson and Anthony Zingarella”
newstalknewengland.com
The Highlanders Keep Rolling
With a 5-0 start to the season that included a Josiah Reyes buzzer beater. Coach Jermaine Chavis and the Doherty High Highlanders were coming into this game versus the Shrewsbury High Colonials with nothing but momentum. The game started with a 10 to 8 first quarter with the Highlanders only...
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Basketball Hosts Holy Cross in Patriot League Opening Salvo
LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team commences Patriot League play with a prime battle against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison and the Crusaders split last season's two game series. Last time out, Bucknell concluded nonconference play with a...
High School Hoopster Punched Referee In Face During Game Against Cohasset: Police
Police say a 17-year-old Boston basketball player punched a referee in the face during a game at Cohasset High School Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Cohasset High was facing off against South Boston's Excel High School when one of the Excel players attacked the ref around 6:45 p.m., Cohasset P…
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Red Sox Now Hiring for 2023 Season
WORCESTER - The Worcester Red Sox are hiring for multiple positions ahead of the 2023 season, including in ticket sales, event staff and grounds crew members. There are several management positions open, including director of merchandise, group sales manager and coordinator of partnership services. Part-time positions in ticket sales, grounds...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
The Best Neighborhood In Boston
Home to plenty of history, prestigious academics, and culture, Boston has been a mainstay American city since its inception. Here's Boston's top neighborhood.
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
nbcboston.com
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Roxbury man looking for answers after stuck on an MBTA elevator for nearly an hour
ROXBURY, Mass. — A Roxbury man wants answers and accountability after getting stuck on an elevator at the Roxbury Crossing T-stop for 40 minutes. And it took a call to 911 to get him out. Luckily, James Puopolo wasn’t injured, but he lost several hours of a busy day...
Boston Globe
South Boston rowhouse goes from rundown to run of show
Architect Owen Thomas worked with hands-on homeowners to turn a wreck of a house into a light-filled, minimalist family home. “I was on Redfin every day for a year before I saw this house,” Jake Cacciapaglia said about the severely rundown rowhouse in South Boston that his family of four now calls home. “That there were only three photos posted hinted that there was hidden value,” Cacciapaglia said.
NECN
Your Guide to the Biggest Concerts Coming to Greater Boston in 2023
Live music was one of the pandemic's major casualties in 2020 and for much of 2021, but concerts seem to be full steam ahead in Greater Boston as 2023 quickly approaches. Some of music's biggest names are hitting the road in the coming year, and many of them are including stops in Greater Boston. Here's a look at some of the shows slated to play the Bay State in the new year.
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
