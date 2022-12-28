IDAHO - The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO