Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails
(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana...
Average teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages
IDAHO - The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
Proposed Washington law would hold carriers responsible for knowingly transmitting robocalls
(The Center Square) — Washington state elected officials have proposed changes to state law that would make it a criminal offense for voice service providers to knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls. The proposal, HB 1051, was introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-28th Dist., at the request...
Greater Idaho Movement Submits Signatures to get onto Wallowa County Ballot
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR - Earlier this week, The Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition that according to Oregon law, could force a ballot initiative onto the May 2023 ballot in Wallowa County. If enough of the signatures on the petition are found to be valid, the County Clerk will award the measure a spot on the county ballot.
Grace period for late fees, civil penalties on unpaid Washington tolls ends March 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state drivers who are late in paying their toll road fees would do well to remember that the grace period for late fees on unpaid tolls ends on March 1, 2023. In July 2021, a revamped Good to Go! toll system was launched, at...
Idaho Law Enforcement Agencies to Conduct Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over New Year's Weekend
BOISE - As Idahoans prepare to ring in the New Year, drivers are reminded to have a plan for a sober ride home. This weekend, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement agencies across Idaho will work together to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers by conducting impaired driving emphasis patrols. Law enforcement officers from more than 50 agencies will dedicate patrols to getting impaired drivers off the roads.
$2.5 Million Worth of Fenanyl, Meth and Heroin Seized in Western Washington Drug Bust
BURIEN, Wash. — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust last week, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff’s detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin. Six men were charged Tuesday for their...
