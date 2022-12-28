ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Average teacher salary increases, but is still behind inflation and national averages

IDAHO - The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367 or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year. However, when compared to teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Greater Idaho Movement Submits Signatures to get onto Wallowa County Ballot

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR - Earlier this week, The Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition that according to Oregon law, could force a ballot initiative onto the May 2023 ballot in Wallowa County. If enough of the signatures on the petition are found to be valid, the County Clerk will award the measure a spot on the county ballot.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Law Enforcement Agencies to Conduct Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over New Year's Weekend

BOISE - As Idahoans prepare to ring in the New Year, drivers are reminded to have a plan for a sober ride home. This weekend, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement agencies across Idaho will work together to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers by conducting impaired driving emphasis patrols. Law enforcement officers from more than 50 agencies will dedicate patrols to getting impaired drivers off the roads.
IDAHO STATE

