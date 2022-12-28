Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Cain Velasquez Talks His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar
Former WWE Star and UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez made an appearance on the "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his WWE Crown Jewel Match with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Cain Velasquez said:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was...
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/29): Miami, Florida
WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The show saw Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens go up against The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Says He Wants To See Tessa Blanchard Be A Part Of The New Four Horsemen
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “Ask Arn Anything” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would love to see one more successful run by another version of the Four Horsemen stable as well as how he does own the trademark and wants to see his son and AEW Star Brock Anderson, AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. and Tessa Blanchard as members of the new faction.
rajah.com
WWE Teases Expansion Of Legado Del Fantasma In 2023 (Video)
It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is gonig to expand in the New Year. As 2023 fast-approaches, WWE Superstars have been weighing in on social media with their New Year's comments and resolutions. This week, the official WWE account released a video via Twitter that teases an expansion for the...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw John Cena and Kevin Owens face The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says Bill Watts Was A Racist And A Bully
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to discuss topics such as how he respects Bill Watts for what the wrestling legend can teach you about pro wrestling, but as far as a human being, Watts was a racist and a bully.
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Notes: Hall of Famers Backstage, Multiple Wrestlers Suffer Injuries
-- Ric Flair, Gerald Brisco and Dave Bautista (Batista) were all backstage at last night's WWE Friday Night Smackdown. In Batista's case, he was reportedly only there for a short amount of time and was not around for the entire duration of the show. -- GUNTHER, who took an errant...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks Working With Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Creativity Being Stifled
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2019 almost every day when he was the Executive Director of WWE Friday Night SmackDown as well as how not knowing what the next day will bring and the inconsistency is what stifled creativity a lot. Eric Bischoff also talked about Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE retirement.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 13,017 tickets sold and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,229 tickets. WWE didn't hold a live episode of RAW as the company instead aired a best-of episode.
rajah.com
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For SmackDown In Two Weeks
You can officially pencil in a big title match for two weeks time. It was announced on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 that in two weeks time, Braun Strowman will square off against Imperium's Gunther, with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. Make sure to join us...
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Says He Is Proud Of The WarGames Matches The Undisputed ERA Did
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how proud he is of the WarGames Matches The Undisputed ERA did during their time in WWE NXT and how they got the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and get better with each match.
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Says No One From The WWE Roster Tried To Get Into A Shoot Fight With Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how nobody in the company could hold a candle to him when it came to shoot fighting and how there was no doubt in anybody's mind that he was the world’s most dangerous man and that nobody could beat him. Shamrock also spoke about how he doesn’t think anybody who has a career in pro wrestling has a chance of actually beating him at his game.
rajah.com
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
rajah.com
Wes Brisco On Why He Never Made It To The WWE Main Roster
Ro wrestling veteran Wes Brisco appeared on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw to discuss a variety of topics such as his experience in FCW and how he got bullied and was told he was only there because he is Jerry Brisco’s son. Wes Brisco said:. “I got there and...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter, How He Will Push The Best And Strongest Talents
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he is really trying to put out the best matches week to week and how he will push the strongest group of wrestlers and the best wrestlers that are pulling the strongest ratings consistently no matter who they are. Khan also spoke about how he is really happy with the AEW Women's World Title Match between AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
rajah.com
Athena Talks About Desire To Work Intergender, TLC Matches In AEW
"The Fallen Goddess" wants to work a variety of matches in All Elite Wrestling. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview, during which she discussed her desire to work an intergender match, as well as a TLC match during her time with the company.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
rajah.com
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His First WWE Intercontinental Championship Reign
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his first WWE Intercontinental Championship reign. “Originally, we were gonna go like, I think the idea was to go right up to the record and then lose it like a day before. But you know, plans changed and we dropped the title somewhere on a European tour and that was it.”
rajah.com
Beth Phoenix On Potentially Competing In A Wrestling Ring Again
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke to Brandi Rhodes on her "2 Lies And 1 Truth" podcast on a number of topics such as potentially competing in a wrestling ring again and how talents always say never say never as well as how retirement in wrestling isn’t a thing.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks The Challenges They Faced At The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he wishes they could have done some of the stuff they weren't able to do at the Forbidden Door Event, but the show ended up perfect and he wouldn’t change a thing about it.
Comments / 0