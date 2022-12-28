Read full article on original website
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A list of the best Smackdown On FOX moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Friday's episode below, featuirng John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, another episode of the Smackdown Lowdown is...
Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Towards Professional Wrestling Has Changed
Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.
Current Betting Odds Revealed For The 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Current betting odds...
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Pitched Being The General Manager Of WWE 205 Live
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how he tried to pitch being the General Manager of WWE 205 Live back in 2017. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Year-End Show In Tampa, FL. (12/30/2022)
The final blue brand WWE program of 2022 goes down tonight. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX starting at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. On tap for tonight's show is Lacey Evans' return to action, Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, as well as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Raquel Rodriguez.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw John Cena and Kevin Owens face The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Kevin Owens Talks Being Unsure If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Prior To Re-Signing With WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens recently spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how by Christmas time this past year he knew that he will be re-signing with the WWE, but before that he really had no idea that he still wanted to be in the ring because everything was just kind of up in the air.
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career
Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
WWE Smackdown Notes: Hall of Famers Backstage, Multiple Wrestlers Suffer Injuries
-- Ric Flair, Gerald Brisco and Dave Bautista (Batista) were all backstage at last night's WWE Friday Night Smackdown. In Batista's case, he was reportedly only there for a short amount of time and was not around for the entire duration of the show. -- GUNTHER, who took an errant...
Charlotte Flair Returns, Captures SmackDown Women's Title (Video)
On the final SmackDown show of 2022 on Friday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited WWE television return. Charlotte Flair returned on Friday Night SmackDown on 10/30 and challenged Ronda Rousey to a showdown on-the-spot for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In just under a...
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/29): Miami, Florida
WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The show saw Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens go up against The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/30/2022): Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.
The final blue brand WWE program of 2022 goes down tonight. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX starting at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. On tap for tonight's show is Lacey Evans' return to action, Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, as well as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Raquel Rodriguez.
The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status Still Unclear; Backstage Rumors on Main Event Matches
– WWE has begun pitching some new ideas for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year, mainly due to the fact that the situation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s participation at the event is still up in the air. – Johnson still hasn’t committed to the event...
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His First WWE Intercontinental Championship Reign
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his first WWE Intercontinental Championship reign. “Originally, we were gonna go like, I think the idea was to go right up to the record and then lose it like a day before. But you know, plans changed and we dropped the title somewhere on a European tour and that was it.”
Eric Bischoff Talks Working With Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Creativity Being Stifled
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2019 almost every day when he was the Executive Director of WWE Friday Night SmackDown as well as how not knowing what the next day will bring and the inconsistency is what stifled creativity a lot. Eric Bischoff also talked about Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE retirement.
