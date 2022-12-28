ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- A list of the best Smackdown On FOX moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Friday's episode below, featuirng John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, another episode of the Smackdown Lowdown is...
Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Towards Professional Wrestling Has Changed

Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster

Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals He Pitched Being The General Manager Of WWE 205 Live

Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how he tried to pitch being the General Manager of WWE 205 Live back in 2017. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “I shot a video in the pre-tape room to try and...
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV

The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
Kevin Nash Looks Back At Lone Ladder Match In His WWE Career

Kevin Nash is a ladder match veteran of WWE. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his lone ladder match experience against Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic...
Charlotte Flair Returns, Captures SmackDown Women's Title (Video)

On the final SmackDown show of 2022 on Friday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited WWE television return. Charlotte Flair returned on Friday Night SmackDown on 10/30 and challenged Ronda Rousey to a showdown on-the-spot for the SmackDown Women's Championship. In just under a...
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/29): Miami, Florida

WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. The show saw Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens go up against The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/30/2022): Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

The final blue brand WWE program of 2022 goes down tonight. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX starting at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. On tap for tonight's show is Lacey Evans' return to action, Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, as well as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Raquel Rodriguez.
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His First WWE Intercontinental Championship Reign

WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his first WWE Intercontinental Championship reign. “Originally, we were gonna go like, I think the idea was to go right up to the record and then lose it like a day before. But you know, plans changed and we dropped the title somewhere on a European tour and that was it.”
Eric Bischoff Talks Working With Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Creativity Being Stifled

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2019 almost every day when he was the Executive Director of WWE Friday Night SmackDown as well as how not knowing what the next day will bring and the inconsistency is what stifled creativity a lot. Eric Bischoff also talked about Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE retirement.

