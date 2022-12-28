Read full article on original website
lyndentribune.com
Good news in Lynden schools
LYNDEN — The following news items are from the Lynden School Board’s November agendas under Good News, as well as from the district website’s news: lynden.wednet.edu.
lyndentribune.com
BEST OF LYNDEN: Bender Fields getting better and better
LYNDEN — In the heart of winter is not the best time to promote Bender Fields of Lynden. You have to use your imagination, or your experience, to think of it in warmer times.
lyndentribune.com
Whatcom County to celebrate new name of crisis stabilization center
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Whatcom County will hold an event recognizing the renaming of the Crisis Stabilization Center, which is now called the Anne Deacon Center for Hope. The namesake served for many years as Human Services Manager for Whatcom County Health Department and was instrumental in working...
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
lyndentribune.com
BEST OF LYNDEN: Newsroom Pub wins Best of Lynden’s new business award
LYNDEN — Just before summer, Newsroom Pub opened in the same building that once had been the home of the Lynden Tribune newspaper and print company. Less than seven months later, the place that takes pride in its good brews, good food and good news is Lynden’s best new business as voted by Lyndenites in the Tribune’s annual Best of Lynden awards.
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
sewardjournal.com
Brandon C. Ihde 1982-2022
Lifelong Alaskan Brandon C. Ihde, 40, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in a traffic accident near Clam Gulch. Brandon was born May 15, 1982, in Sitka. He attended Juneau-Douglas High School, Pacific High School, and Bellingham Technical School. He lived in various places around Alaska including, Sitka, Sand Point, and Anchor Point. He also lived in Bellingham, Washington.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
COVID cases increasing in Whatcom, and it could get worse
Whatcom health officials seeing a “tridemic” roller-coaster respiratory illnesses rise through the holidays.
lyndentribune.com
UPDATE: Main Street now open between 17th and Dahlia streets
LYNDEN — Although the City of Lynden’s Public Works department continues work on the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge, Main Street is now open between 17th and Dahlia streets. Work is ongoing. Please use caution as workers are in the area.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Christian suffers first loss to Eastlake
LYNDEN — Eastlake came out on top in the Lynden Christmas Tournament championship after a 54-46 win over Lynden Christian on Friday, Dec. 30. In the first two games of the tournament, LC handily beat Washougal and White River to advance to the finale to play their toughest opponent yet in 4A Eastlake.
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters. The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
Coastal flood watch continues with extreme high tides in Whatcom
Seaside homes surrounded by water, minor damage reported in Bellingham parks.
whatcom-news.com
Sandy Point residents seek answers as tidal floodwaters are slow to recede
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Sandy Point residents are reporting deep water continues to prevent many from leaving or getting to their houses after a King Tide coastal flooding event on Tuesday, December 27th. Reports are that water has been receding about 1 to 2 inches a day. According to...
kpug1170.com
Woman arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, attempting to bribe witness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was arrested after breaking into a Bellingham man’s home and attempting to bribe him a week later. Court documents state that the victim’s stepson called him after three people entered the residence in south Bellingham on December 11th. One of the people...
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
