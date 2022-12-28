ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lyndentribune.com

Good news in Lynden schools

LYNDEN — The following news items are from the Lynden School Board’s November agendas under Good News, as well as from the district website’s news: lynden.wednet.edu.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Whatcom County to celebrate new name of crisis stabilization center

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Whatcom County will hold an event recognizing the renaming of the Crisis Stabilization Center, which is now called the Anne Deacon Center for Hope. The namesake served for many years as Human Services Manager for Whatcom County Health Department and was instrumental in working...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

BEST OF LYNDEN: Newsroom Pub wins Best of Lynden’s new business award

LYNDEN — Just before summer, Newsroom Pub opened in the same building that once had been the home of the Lynden Tribune newspaper and print company. Less than seven months later, the place that takes pride in its good brews, good food and good news is Lynden’s best new business as voted by Lyndenites in the Tribune’s annual Best of Lynden awards.
LYNDEN, WA
sewardjournal.com

Brandon C. Ihde 1982-2022

Lifelong Alaskan Brandon C. Ihde, 40, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in a traffic accident near Clam Gulch. Brandon was born May 15, 1982, in Sitka. He attended Juneau-Douglas High School, Pacific High School, and Bellingham Technical School. He lived in various places around Alaska including, Sitka, Sand Point, and Anchor Point. He also lived in Bellingham, Washington.
SITKA, AK
whatcom-news.com

Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

UPDATE: Main Street now open between 17th and Dahlia streets

LYNDEN — Although the City of Lynden’s Public Works department continues work on the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge, Main Street is now open between 17th and Dahlia streets. Work is ongoing. Please use caution as workers are in the area.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Christian suffers first loss to Eastlake

LYNDEN — Eastlake came out on top in the Lynden Christmas Tournament championship after a 54-46 win over Lynden Christian on Friday, Dec. 30. In the first two games of the tournament, LC handily beat Washougal and White River to advance to the finale to play their toughest opponent yet in 4A Eastlake.
LYNDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy