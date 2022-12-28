Read full article on original website
Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest
Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
Disney World Ride Too Heavy, Gets Stuck With Guests On Board
One Disney Guest recently shared how a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom got stuck because of the extent of the load on the vehicle. Pick any Theme Park of the four at Walt Disney World Resort – Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, the Animal Kingdom, or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Disneyland Resort; any Disney Park is known to be an incredible place for a Disney vacation. They help the Disney Resort live up to its moniker, “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Guest Call Dining Experience “Disaster,” Never Going Back
A Guest shared an incredibly disappointing experience at Disney World where their food “tasted like a shoe.”. Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT. Each Theme Park has its own special rides and attractions that have Guests flocking back to them for more. It’s clear that whether it’s Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, Disney fans love getting their chance at a Disney vacation.
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
Disneyland reminds visitors to 'treat others with respect' after brawls go viral
The "Happiest Place on Earth" is reminding visitors to "treat others with respect" after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort. The reminder came in the form of a new "courtesy" section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
2023 Die Cast Bus Set Now Available at Walt Disney World
Calling all collectors! The 2023 die cast bus set is now available at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 2023 Die Cast Bus Set – $14.99. Since the Magical Express service was discontinued, the sets have been reduced...
Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone
Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
Disney Making Big Mistake With New Rides Per Recent Article
A new article argues that Disney might be missing the mark in crafting new rides for Guests to enjoy and take in during their visit. The Central Florida Walt Disney World Resort and the Southern California Disneyland Resort are two of the best places to enjoy the Disney magic. Whether it’s Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World or Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland Resort, devoted fans flock to the Parks to get their taste of the Disney experience.
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. The parks refer to the closures as “dark rides.” Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The latest ride to be shuttered at the Disney parks include permanently closing the Jedi Training Academy: Trials of the...
Feature Pools Closing For Refurbishment in January at Three Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
As previously reported, the “feature” (or main) pools will be closing for refurbishment at three Walt Disney World Resorts in January 2023. The Feature Pool at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be closed for refurbishment from January 9, 2023, through early April 2023. This will include the whirlpool spas.
“I Feel Bad… Since It’s Not ‘Obvious’ That I Need It,” Fans Discuss Using DAS at Disney World
Disney’s Disability Access Service (DAS) Pass helps qualifying Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort still enjoy their favorite rides when they might not be able to stand in line. Now, the DAS Pass has had its problems recently–especially regarding the virtual queue and lightning lane addition. But the...
Walt Disney World Fails to Deliver on Promise of Parking Lot Trams Returning to All Parks in 2022
In December 2021, it was announced that parking lot trams would return to all Walt Disney World theme parks in 2022. At that time, the service had been absent for 19 months. That promise was quietly revoked last month, and since today is the last day of the year, they have not followed through.
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
