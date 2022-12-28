Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Want to ‘live in a theme park?’ Then check out this California house for sale
“This homeowner definitely put all of the focus on the outdoor space.”
The 6 best homes of the year
Stuyvesant, New York Courtesy image This four-bedroom home on the Hudson is less than an hour from the Catskills and Berkshires. The restored 1850 Italianate house features wide-plank floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-burning fireplaces in the drawing room and primary bedroom, and a chef's kitchen with French doors to the wraparound porch. Courtesy image The 7.8-acre lot includes lawns, willow and catalpa trees, an antique barn, and a smokehouse. $2,750,000. Annabel Taylor, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (518) 763-5020. Status: Sold. Southwest Hills, Oregon Courtesy image The double-height living room of this 2017 home is lit by two stories of south-facing windows. The five-bedroom house has...
tinyhousetalk.com
From 3,000 Sq. Ft. Home to RV Motorhome w/ 3 Teens!
Would you sell your 3,000-square-foot home to move into an RV with your three teenagers? Well, that’s what the Smith family did — four years ago! And they’re still going strong, visiting as many National Parks as possible and gathering Junior Ranger badges along the way. Their...
House for sale in Las Vegas has some on Twitter saying ‘nope.’ Take a look and see why
The completely renovated home is referred to as “one-of-a-kind” in the listing on Zillow.
6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
5 Kitchen Items Homebuyers Never Regret
You're searching for a new home with an amazing kitchen. Right now, you're putting together a list of features you want in this space, so you can better streamline your search. If you think you're...
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
BHG
Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off
A fresh space can signal the start of a great new year. Styles change and old furniture needs replacing—or at least refreshing—so revitalizing your space is a surefire way to start 2023 off on a high note. With Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Event, everything from furniture to kitchen upgrades like small appliances are on sale for up to 64% off. Wrap up 2022 with major savings and check out some of the best deals Wayfair has to offer in the final days of December.
TravelPulse
Dutch Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub
Dutch Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Honeymoon Beachfront 2 Story Butler Villa Suite qualifies for:. These brand-new Love Nest Butler Suites® are located on the second and third floors of the beautiful Dutch Village, above the sprawling swim-up pool. Enjoy breathtaking beachfront ocean views of the Caribbean Sea from a private patio featuring a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, privacy curtains and a bistro dining set.
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
Space of the Week: A Couple’s Tiny Apartment Is Full of Impressive Storage Solutions
There’s even a “Murphy door” for guitars.
Score Vintage Styles for a Steal at Rugs USA’s Epic New Year Sale
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
What Are The Downsides Of Engineered Wood Flooring?
Engineered wood flooring can look nearly identical to a hardwood surface, but given its composition, it's certainly not the same. We look at the pros and cons.
Comments / 0